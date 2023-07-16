Will Independent senators allow changes to procurement law?

The People’s National Movement Government intends to use its built-in majority to pass a Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Property (Amendment and Validation) Bill 2023 within 72 hours this week.
This Bill will remove any procurement of goods and services of up to $1 million from the purview of the procurement law.
Do you recall that the Point Fortin Highway project was “broken up into smaller packages”, allegedly to give smaller contractors opportunities?
The same thing was said about other procurements in the last eight years while the Government delayed implementation of the procurement law.
So, if this Bill is passed, what is to stop the Government from also “breaking up further contracts into smaller packages” to avoid the scrutiny of the Procurement Regulator and the Act? No, they will say.
Well, this Bill also seeks to validate the breaches of the Procurement Act by the Cabinet with the issuing of exemption orders for the Judiciary and for Foreign Dignitaries’ Visits for three months.
These exemptions were against the Procurement Law which requires that such exemptions be approved by Parliament by affirmative resolution prior to being issued as an Order.
So, if this Bill seeks to validate the unlawful actions of the Government, what will prevent it from ‘breaking up contracts into smaller packages’ to again circumvent the law, and that wouldn’t need any validation Bill in the future?
The Bill also seeks to reverse the position of the requirement of prior parliamentary approval for any additional exemption orders by the Cabinet.
The Bill will seek to revert to the use of negative resolution for exemption orders which will make their introduction much easier for the Government.
Several Independent senators had insisted on the requirement for affirmative resolution of Parliament the last time an amendment Bill was debated in 2020.
Will the Independent senators allow the passage of this Bill which not only seeks to validate the breaches of the law by the recent exemption orders without parliamentary approval, but seeks to reverse the condition which they insisted on?
The argument of the Government is that the law, as it is, will cause Government to “grind to a halt” as the PM claims because it causes delays when urgent procurement is needed to deal with emergency situations.
Section 35(4) already provides that a public procurement body can dispense with the two-month stand-still period in procurement ‘deemed urgent in the public interest’. This Amendment and Validation Bill 2023 will surely water down, if not render the Public Procurement and Disposal of Property Act which was supposed to protect the public interest, combat corruption, and assure transparency and accountability almost useless.
Clyde Weatherhead
A Citizen Fighting for
Political Accountability