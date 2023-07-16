Will Independent senators allow changes to procurement law?

When the Rapidfire Kidz Foundation (RKF) held its first blood donation on July 1, its president Kevin Ratiram said he is optimistic that blood donations will become part of this country’s culture.

Ratiram said, “It is our hope that we will reach the stage that it will become the norm for our citizens to donate blood randomly, knowing that it will go to a total stranger, that blood will be donated not because we want to help someone we know, but because we want to help any human being that needs it.”