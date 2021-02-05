“Can’t see the forest for the trees,” wrote John Heywood, the 16th-century English author. It seems that the media, “so-called experts” from higher-learning institutions, psychologists, criminologists, NGOs and the general public are all looking at crime from its manifestations rather than its source, which is critical for dealing with it. They have provided ideas and suggestions but how many times have they repeated their views? Clearly the Government has auditory issues!
There are many facets of crime such as white collar, property, organised, high-tech and violent, which is manifest in the alarming number of murders, whether gang-related or not. Many of us, including politicians, attorneys, judges and police officers have been victims of crime, yet the focus seems to be on “getting the criminals or decreasing crime”. Who or which entity has been championing the root cause of it? Unless the risk factors that cause crime are pursued, the crime situation remains “spinning top in mud”.
Different governments have been touting they have the plan to tackle crime, yet none has shown the will to address it. The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) has asked for and gotten numerous pieces of legislation passed, yet it seems as if it is totally clueless on how to deal with crime. What has happened with the psychological assessments?
It is most unwise for the TTPS to have two Legal units—one under the Chief of Staff and the other under Intelligence and Investigations, yet there are continuous complaints of sub-standard representation, non-filing of charges or non-appearance of police prosecutors.
What are the attorneys in these two units doing with their time?
Why aren’t they the prosecutors who are seemingly “under water” in the court system or representing them?
Blaming others does not remedy the crime problem but instead reveals the truth about the blamer, someone who can do no wrong! The three branches of government blame each other and like Pontius Pilate have “washed their hands” off the sordid state of crime in T&T. The executive branch constitutes the President, Prime Minister and Cabinet, the legislative branch comprises the Senate and House of Representatives and the judicial branch comprises the courts. Yet, in all absurdity, each passes the buck to the other when it comes to crime, resulting in a tautological scenario where blame becomes a circular, non-ending issue.
Is it any wonder then that the victim, the primary entity in a crime, will forever be ignored because these three branches take absolutely no responsibility for crime?
In such a situation, who will willingly bear witness to a crime?
Where are the relevant university lecturers, criminologists, religious institutions, non-governmental organisations, judiciary, attorneys and media houses?
Are the media simply happy with focusing on statistics and sensationalism rather than pursuing the root cause of crime?
Regardless, there must be the will from both the ruling party and opposition to seriously address crime, firstly violent crimes then the others. Each of these two main political parties is blaming the other but not working together for the benefit of the country.
Each can continue to blame the other but success and failure in tackling crime will always remain the responsibility of the politicians who can create, implement and monitor plans and policies to address crime.
Without action, no number of laws and theses will mitigate crime. There are numerous reports on dealing with crime but how serious has been any government to implement all or some of the recommendations.
Talking about crime, providing statistics, speaking about demographics and not focusing on its root causes is simply time-wasting, at best. The Government, as a starting point, must address the recommendations of the numerous criminology reports, No need to reinvent the wheel.
The judiciary must champion matters of bail with the other two branches of government, the TTPS and the Law Association of Trinidad and Tobago.
The blame game must stop! The Police Commissioner must provide greater focus on building trust between the Police Service and community. Far greater use of intelligence must be apparent in identifying, arresting gang members, and white-collar criminals and prosecuting them successfully in the courts. It seems necessary and wise to ask for and accept assistance in key policing areas, as well as technology.
Blaming the judiciary and other legal entities is a cop-out because the TTPS has got the necessary legislation but seems to have resourceless Human Resources to action any of it.
Instead of pointing fingers at all, except the TTPS, the Commissioner of Police must act! Pointing fingers at others when there seems a lack of leadership and resourcefulness will not address crime. Unquestionably, the TTPS has the essential tools to deal with crime. Does it have the will?
Should governance related to crime in Trinidad and Tobago resort to the panchayat system where each village adjudicates on issues?
Action is required! Not more legislation! Who will bell the cat?
Harjoon Heeralal
Carapichaima