So the People’s National Movement MPs and politicians are going on a retreat for three days from September 11 to 13.
Oh, please, should any of us shed a tear or be worried about the amount of money that would be spent on the retreat?
Should we shed a tear?
I wonder what would be the difference between the changes after the last retreat as compared to this one?
What have any of the attendees learnt the last time? What is going to be done differently this time?
The entire country still has water issues, bad roads, many schools are still under repair, etc, so what is new?
Has there been any improvement or betterment in the services that the State provides to the public?
A long, watery steups. I honestly hope that our political leaders are taking note that people have already begun to get fed up of the PNM.
There are many of us who have grown tired of voting for change or is it an exchange? We are fed up of the nepotism, corruption, bribes, etc.
We are fed up and our spirits have grown weary.
Can the retreat bring about better and more efficient services all around for us citizens?
Can we see justice for all persons in a real and honest way? Will the persons who have been in prison for years finally get a court date? Will this matter be addressed?
Will our taxpaying dollars be spent in a more efficient way, please? Can someone respond soon, please?