While I applaud the Government’s commitment to honour its promise to the ex-Petrotrin workers in its land distribution programme, I question, is this action truly demonstrating care and commitment, or is it a political move?
It has been publicly stated that there was a shortfall in the employee’s pension plan of some $2.73 billion in 2018 at the closure of the company.
In the Express of February 6, 2020, it was reported, when responding to a question raised by Senator Wade Mark, Finance Minister Mr Colm Imbert gave the assurance that “Government will safeguard Petrotrin pension”.
Similar sentiments were also echoed by the late Mr Franklin Khan.
I now question, will the Government, in a similar fashion, honour its commitment?
After close to three years since its closure, there has been no move by either the Government or Trinidad and Tobago Petroleum Holding Ltd (TTPHL) to initiate discussion with the funds administrator or OWTU to address this issue.
This matter is of critical importance to all of Petrotrin’s ex-employees (approximately 9,000 people), and should be treated with urgency.
Can’t consideration be given for TTPHL to raise money to assist in meeting this shortfall by sale of assets?
Remember, words without follow-up actions are just an empty promise.
A promise is comfort to a fool! Is that what we are?
Althea Brereton
La Romaine