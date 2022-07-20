Once upon a time, in a galaxy many light years away, there existed a Fair Trading Commission (FTC) which belonged to Trinidad and Tobago.
One day, this FTC found itself in a wormhole and, somehow, wormed its way back to T&T, in the month of July 2022.
When it arrived, it puzzled the citizens who were unaware of its existence until its sudden appearance.
This FTC immediately began to proclaim legendary ditties, such as they are “closely monitoring the recent increases in prices... to determine whether... (they) are... (as) a result of anti-competitive prices” and at a meeting scheduled for July 28, 2022, “the commission intends to further examine the specific causes of rising prices...”
And do what thereafter?
Are they contradicting Trade Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon, who on June 22 said her “ministry will not impose price controls on National Flour Mills”?
Is this the same minister who also said the price increases “are a temporary situation and both local producers of flour have already give a commitment to adjust prices downward in line with future market conditions”?
Why can I not find the meme with the person flat out on the ground laughing hysterically, with their two feet in the air, like a semp?
The Fair Trading Act was passed in 2006 and the Fair Trading Commission was supposed to have been up and running by January 31, 2014.
The Fourth Report from the Public Accounts Committee, on the examination of the audited accounts of the FTC for the financial years 2014-2018, was laid in the House of Representatives on June 13, 2022.
This report stated that “from 2014-2020, the Fair Trading Commission was unable at all to achieve its mandate” (p39).
To be fair to the FTC, it was only on Monday, February 10, 2020, that key parts of its legislation were proclaimed. Prior, it could not have operated as it should.
The Fair Trading Act restricts anti-competitive activity in three areas: 1. anti-competitive practices and agreements; 2. abuses of monopoly power; and 3. anti-competitive mergers.
The FTC has fairly wide-ranging powers under the Fair Trading Act. It remains to be seen whether it will be allowed to use those powers.