Will the madness ever stop?

I am a school dropout.
I had aspirations of becoming an architect, but after being denied the opportunity to study the subjects I believed would be required to follow my dream, I simply gave up and coasted through to Form Five and left school.
When I see what is going on in the world today I am led to believe that not achieving a higher degree of education may in fact be a blessing.
I offer a few examples:
Governments come and go, but each one allows companies to manufacture and sell weapons of all sorts—rockets, bombs, guns and ammunition, and even chemicals. For what reason?
Not to kill, but to collect taxes.
To manufacture cigars and cigarettes. Strangely, no warnings are printed on guns and ammunition, but cigarette manufacturers are mandated to warn of the dangers of cigarette smoke.
To manufacture alcoholic beverages. This is another product that is dangerous to man’s health. It destroys the liver, brain cells, is a factor in diabetes, and is a crucial factor in many automobile accidents.
To manufacture artificial sweeteners which have been identified as the cause of many severe ailments.
To manufacture growth hormones used in the rearing of animals and poultry, knowing full well that they eventually end up with the consumer.
Never before have we seen people grow to sizes of and above 300 pounds.
Each of the above, while being a source of income for governments worldwide, is also a strain on the health systems, thereby reducing the total of the taxes originally hoped for.
Will the governments ever put a stop to this madness?
I doubt it because they think we are not smart enough to know better.
Richard Deane
Diego Martin