Will the old ways continue after the season of love?

The bacchanal has now started across Trinidad and Tobago, with thousands of visitors from all across the world coming to be part of what is consistently being called this year “The Mother of all Carnivals”.

It’s our “get on bad and misbehave” season and easing the stress and tension, as someone told me. We are displaying our love, togetherness, and unity for the world to see over the next few days with costumes, some well-clothed and others, well, you know, jamming and wining to the music. This is the place to be declared by a visitor: “Look how these people live together and loving each other,” but he or she is only here for a few days.

I ask the question: “Will the love, togetherness, and unity continue after the Carnival?” Or will we continue to see the cold and bloody murders, people’s homes being invaded, to their horror, robberies of innocent people as they sit in their vehicles, ethnic hatred showing its ugly head, politicians at each other’s throats, and the inability to agree on simple things in Parliament?

Will the old ways continue as before after the season of love and oneness, or was it just a sham for the world to look at us?

While my wish is that the love, togetherness and unity aspects of Carnival continue after, I may appear to be living in a dream world for many. The records and history do not lie; it was only for a few days, and that is it.

I wonder if this year’s Mother of All Carnivals will be different, and our twin islands’ population, including the criminal element, will be hit with a new revelation after the Carnival, becoming our brothers’ and sisters’ keepers, putting aside the hate and anger, and learning to live in peace and love with each other?

Would it not be nice for all people living in T&T to be able to enjoy the safety and beauty of our country? I still believe this can happen, and we must never give up hope for a better Trinidad and Tobago. Let us do it together, for when all the fun is over, we are back to the real thing where the rubber meets the road. We can make it if we try, according to the late Black Stalin.

Arnold Gopeesingh

San Juan

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

As soca’s endless vibrations turn 50

As soca’s endless vibrations turn 50

If you missed the Soca Monarch vibes all Friday night into yesterday, know that you are not alone. We, too, missed seeing our Caribbean and other cousins going toe-to-toe with the year’s top Trinbagonian soca acts, all vying for the title of International Soca Monarch.

Tyranny of Shallowness

Tyranny of Shallowness

Over the years, I have repeatedly called for an in-depth national consultation to give the Carnival much-needed revitalisation and direction. And one year ago, I lamented that “the excellent opportunity for comprehensive discussion and planning provided by the two-year Covid pause has been tragically wasted”. Instead of a road-map for 2023 and beyond, they produced a slogan “The Mother of all Carnivals”. Oh, the tyranny of shallowness in this country!

Rethinking and democratising access to university education

If we are serious about growing and stabilising our society, I reiterate that we must consider expanded access to university education. If we do not, we give up on the thousands of people, especially young men and those from rural and disenfranchised communities, with so much untapped potential, simply drifting. The naysayers seem bent on maintaining the status quo, or perhaps do not understand what expanded access means, so let us debunk the myths.

Go softly on utility rates

Go softly on utility rates

As someone who has long advocated the dismantling of over-generous subsidies for a number of goods and services, many readers may find my change in position opportunistic, and proceed to lump me with politicians who thrive on hollow rhetoric such as “freedom for the masses”, even the more vacuous slogan, “freeness for the masses”.

Will the old ways continue after the season of love?

The bacchanal has now started across Trinidad and Tobago, with thousands of visitors from all across the world coming to be part of what is consistently being called this year “The Mother of all Carnivals”.

Where’s the love, Mr Montano?

In the name of culture and for the love my family and I have for our very own Machel Montano, me being born and raised in the beautiful city of Siparia, I am writing this letter from One Show 2023.

I decided to sit and detail my emotions now being 1.18 a.m. and still awaiting anything resembling a concert. Let me begin by my journey here.