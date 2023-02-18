Will the old ways continue after the season of love?

The bacchanal has now started across Trinidad and Tobago, with thousands of visitors from all across the world coming to be part of what is consistently being called this year “The Mother of all Carnivals”.
It’s our “get on bad and misbehave” season and easing the stress and tension, as someone told me. We are displaying our love, togetherness, and unity for the world to see over the next few days with costumes, some well-clothed and others, well, you know, jamming and wining to the music. This is the place to be declared by a visitor: “Look how these people live together and loving each other,” but he or she is only here for a few days.
I ask the question: “Will the love, togetherness, and unity continue after the Carnival?” Or will we continue to see the cold and bloody murders, people’s homes being invaded, to their horror, robberies of innocent people as they sit in their vehicles, ethnic hatred showing its ugly head, politicians at each other’s throats, and the inability to agree on simple things in Parliament?
Will the old ways continue as before after the season of love and oneness, or was it just a sham for the world to look at us?
While my wish is that the love, togetherness and unity aspects of Carnival continue after, I may appear to be living in a dream world for many. The records and history do not lie; it was only for a few days, and that is it.
I wonder if this year’s Mother of All Carnivals will be different, and our twin islands’ population, including the criminal element, will be hit with a new revelation after the Carnival, becoming our brothers’ and sisters’ keepers, putting aside the hate and anger, and learning to live in peace and love with each other?
Would it not be nice for all people living in T&T to be able to enjoy the safety and beauty of our country? I still believe this can happen, and we must never give up hope for a better Trinidad and Tobago. Let us do it together, for when all the fun is over, we are back to the real thing where the rubber meets the road. We can make it if we try, according to the late Black Stalin.
Arnold Gopeesingh
San Juan