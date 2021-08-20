According to a recent media report, the two killers in the 2016 Sean Luke murder will not face the death penalty.
Lisa Ramsumair -Hinds, the judge who acted alone without a jury, declared we should not expect any death penalty for the two minors—Richard Chatoo was 16, now 31; Akeel Mitchell was 14, now 29.
It was also reported that the murder was planned, or it was premeditated murder, which indicated the murderers knew what their intentions were.
That indicates their mental capacity was intact, and it was a clear and consolidated plan to harm Sean Luke.
But, what is really baffling is that although the murder was planned and executed by so-called minors who were, at trial time, 29 and 31 years old, they are tried as minors and are expected to get minimal jail terms which may be 20 or 30 years.
Nonetheless, the seriousness of the crime is of utmost importance, rather than their ages, and since they were not kept in a juvenile detention centre but in an adult detention centre, they should be considered adults.
According to the media, sentencing will be done on Monday. It will be the sentence time minus time served, which is about 15 years in pendency and which could amount to five years or 15 years for murder one. That could be a mockery to the judicial system if the judge sentences them to less than 50 years each for murder.
In the final analysis, there will be no death penalty nor life in prison, but my prediction is a minimal sentence where the time may not fit the crime.
Jay Rakhar
New York