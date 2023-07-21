Will we ever know the truth?

At an emergency sitting of the THA on Wednesday, the chief secretary presented a statement in which were made serious allegations of a conspiracy among the head of Government, political leader of the PNM Tobago Council, the police commissioner and a senior police officer in charge of an investigation of “audiogate” and a senior attorney, relying on information provided by what he called a “whistleblower”.
The allegations suggest a serious abuse of political and police authority and powers to conduct what amounts to a political pogrom against political opponents of the Government and ruling political party and others.
Relying on information of a whistleblower, the chief secretary utilised the absolute privilege afforded by the business of the THA sitting to present his statement and make the very serious and worrying allegations that he did.
Immediately following the THA sitting, those implicated in the allegations issued a series of denials of any complicity in the matters raised in the allegations contained in the chief secretary’s statement.
Who are we to believe? Who is to investigate the allegations and denials and get to the truth for the purpose of satisfying the public’s need to know the truth?
The chief secretary must have considered the matter of sufficient importance and his source to be of sufficient reliability to have convened a sitting of the Assembly to make his statement and present these most serious and worrying allegations which have implications for the abuse of political power and police authority, and suggest the use of bribery to obtain evidence (truthful or not) from the whistleblower to further political persecution of the head of the THA and other elected officials.
Surely, the chief secretary must have contemplated the possibility that his source may not be impeachable and that he may, therefore, be himself accused of abuse of the privileges afforded by the absolute privilege of the place in which he made the allegations of equally egregious abuse.
Those who are claiming the chief secretary should have made his statement at a news conference and deprive himself of the said privileges are simply seeking to distract from the very serious nature of the allegations for the very foundations of our governance system and the protection of citizens from abuse of State power and police authority against them.
Equally serious and worrying allegations were made by the prime minister, then-opposition leader, in his use of the very parliamentary privilege to reveal what he purported were e-mails in which implications against the head of government and others of even a plot to murder a journalist were alleged. That became known as the Emailgate affair.
So serious and worrying were the allegations raised that there were police investigations into the veracity of the e-mails up to and including with the multinational social media conglomerate.
The allegations contained in the chief secretary’s statement are no less serious and worrying, and no less worthy of thorough investigation by any institutions or agencies which are independent or are seen to be independent of either the chief secretary or of any of the high-Government, police or political officials implicated in these allegations.
Without such rigorous investigation properly conducted, the chief secretary’s statement and the serious and worrying allegations contained in it will degenerate into the realm of conspiracy theorising and political ole talk, or pass into the collective amnesia resulting from the syndrome of “nine-day wonder” that is attributed to the body politic.
It would be a most serious dereliction of the important principles of political accountability for this matter in which political figures at the highest echelons of our political system are involved on both sides of the issue to be left unattended.
The chief secretary, in his statement, has called for the allegations to be thoroughly and properly investigated and come under the scrutiny of even international institutions.
We, the people, must demand that the allegations and denials be subject to credible investigation and the truth unearthed, and let the chips of accountability fall where they may.
That is the same demand that has been and must be made of the “audiogate” matter.
Without such credible investigations and without developing effective institutions to establish political accountability for all political officials and participants in the electoral and political processes, our governance system will continue to lack the kind of accountability which must exist beyond the so-called vertical accountability of elections like the current “silly season”.
The allegations of abuse of political power and police authority raised by the chief secretary’s statement cannot be ignored or diminished or simply reduced to “political point scoring”.
Even the leader of the PDP—the whistleblower is said to be a former party officer—has called for the truth to be unearthed.
That must be the demand of the entire body politic with no partisan axe to grind.
Clyde Weatherhead