Will we restore Pan In Schools?

While steelbands across the nation erupted with euphoria over the first World Steelpan Day on Friday, the local manufacture of the instrument and the teaching of pan music in schools struggled and was eventually abandoned.
In 2001, for example, the School Steelband Music Festival participation moved from 40 to 110 schools, but there was strong objection by denominational boards and others about steel orchestras in some schools.
Calypsonian Merchant (Dennis Franklyn) begged the nation in song—“Pan In Danger”—to pay respect to the instrument but there was not much to celebrate.
The nucleus of a Pan in the Classroom Unit at the Ministry of Education was developed, and specially qualified tutors hired to teach pupils the rudiments of the pan.
A course in the making of the pan was incorporated into the ministry’s curriculum through the Caribbean Vocational Qualifications. The process of establishing steel orchestras in schools was nevertheless, pedantic, very slow.
The Pan in the Classroom project received a fatal blow in 2011 when it was discontinued and the process of putting steel orchestras in the schools continued to limp along. During that decade, Europe, Asia, Africa, America and the rest of the world embraced the pan, and schools—even universities—began teaching children to play.
In T&T, the instrument was treated by some like a disease to be scorned and avoided. There was a lot of talk but nothing much changed.
In this country the pan was treated with disdain despite its international acclaim and the fact that many countries embraced the pan within their schools’ curriculum.
One hopes out of last week’s euphoria, acclaim and the sense of local and international pride, we will no longer have to say, like Merchant, “Pan in Danger”.
Mervyn Crichlow