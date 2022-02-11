Windies batting woefully lacking

The WI One Day International (ODI) cricket team’s World Cup report card is now in, having disgracefully lost 3-0 to India away, and it is quite worse than the last time around when WI were unfortunately deemed not good enough to play at Lord’s in England because of our woeful rankings and great fortune in qualifying for the tournament after being easily bested by newcomers Afghanistan.
At this rate, the WI cricket team would be lucky to qualify for next year’s tournament of the world’s ODI champions, and one would not need to be able to read the tea leaves to understand that our being bested by Ireland on several occasions recently at home means WI can unthinkably fail to qualify for the W/Cup with the teams that were once considered minnows having obviously caught up to the men in Maroon.
None of the WI batters are world class besides the out-of-form but genuine quality players in Shai Hope and Nicholas Pooran. On a point of merit, these batters except for Pooran and Hope all always failed miserably in India, and need to be shown the door now to stop the rot in the Caribbean’s ODI team batting in the second longest formats of the gentleman’s game.
Such woe will undoubtedly be unto the WI if they are persisted with any longer by Desmond Haynes and his highly qualified team of regional cricket selectors. Sadly the WI team is now in a negative cycle in the two longer formats based largely upon the confusing selection policy of WI persons responsible for making these telling decisions upon which the hopes and dreams of all of the Caribbean hang in the sport that is our lifeblood and which is what unites us all.
Out the un-revolving door must now go the ageing lion and often walking wounded Kieron Pollard, whose body can simply no longer take the rigours of playing international cricket regularly after a legendary long life of franchise cricket where he has won everything that can be won and must now leave the WI ODI team in honour or shame all of WI. He needs to immediately take with him the elderly Shamarh Brooks as well as Darren Bravo, Brandon King and Nkurmah Bonner, who simply do not have quality to either defend their wickets or score runs against India or any quality ODI cricket opposition.
In must come those already proven as being among the world’s best batters against cricket’s best bowlers in the form of Carlos Braithwaithe, Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer and Evin Lewis, while the record says that Chandrapaul Hemraj, Sherfane Rutherford and Shamar Springer deserve a shot at WI global glory.
If WI do not act decisively with the regional ODI team’s batting now we may well face the very real prospect of not qualifying automatically for next year’s World Cup, or of even not emerging successfully from a qualifying torment, such is the sad state of WI’s once legendary, now disgraceful, batsmanship...
Fitzroy Othello
Princes Town