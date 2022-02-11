Windies batting woefully lacking

The WI One Day International (ODI) cricket team’s World Cup report card is now in, having disgracefully lost 3-0 to India away, and it is quite worse than the last time around when WI were unfortunately deemed not good enough to play at Lord’s in England because of our woeful rankings and great fortune in qualifying for the tournament after being easily bested by newcomers Afghanistan.

At this rate, the WI cricket team would be lucky to qualify for next year’s tournament of the world’s ODI champions, and one would not need to be able to read the tea leaves to understand that our being bested by Ireland on several occasions recently at home means WI can unthinkably fail to qualify for the W/Cup with the teams that were once considered minnows having obviously caught up to the men in Maroon.

None of the WI batters are world class besides the out-of-form but genuine quality players in Shai Hope and Nicholas Pooran. On a point of merit, these batters except for Pooran and Hope all always failed miserably in India, and need to be shown the door now to stop the rot in the Caribbean’s ODI team batting in the second longest formats of the gentleman’s game.

Such woe will undoubtedly be unto the WI if they are persisted with any longer by Desmond Haynes and his highly qualified team of regional cricket selectors. Sadly the WI team is now in a negative cycle in the two longer formats based largely upon the confusing selection policy of WI persons responsible for making these telling decisions upon which the hopes and dreams of all of the Caribbean hang in the sport that is our lifeblood and which is what unites us all.

Out the un-revolving door must now go the ageing lion and often walking wounded Kieron Pollard, whose body can simply no longer take the rigours of playing international cricket regularly after a legendary long life of franchise cricket where he has won everything that can be won and must now leave the WI ODI team in honour or shame all of WI. He needs to immediately take with him the elderly Shamarh Brooks as well as Darren Bravo, Brandon King and Nkurmah Bonner, who simply do not have quality to either defend their wickets or score runs against India or any quality ODI cricket opposition.

In must come those already proven as being among the world’s best batters against cricket’s best bowlers in the form of Carlos Braithwaithe, Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer and Evin Lewis, while the record says that Chandrapaul Hemraj, Sherfane Rutherford and Shamar Springer deserve a shot at WI global glory.

If WI do not act decisively with the regional ODI team’s batting now we may well face the very real prospect of not qualifying automatically for next year’s World Cup, or of even not emerging successfully from a qualifying torment, such is the sad state of WI’s once legendary, now disgraceful, batsmanship...

Fitzroy Othello

Princes Town

Depressing TTPS report

Depressing TTPS report

Having been handed the reins of ultimate authority for the functioning of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, acting Commissioner McDonald Jacob is fighting an uphill battle.

He is being called upon to deliver on a mandate he inherited, in a context in which his immediate predecessor had managed to make a pretty significant impression on the public imagination.

Today’s girls tomorrow’s innovators

Message for International Day of Women and Girls in Science, marked yesterday.

Today only one in three science and engineering researchers in the world is a woman.

Windies batting woefully lacking

The lost review

The lost review

As I was reading Literary Occasions, VS Naipaul’s essays on his “writing life” again, I recalled that once upon a time, in this seemingly fallow country called Trinidad and Tobago, there had been a vibrant culture of reading and writing. It was not simply a national phenomenon (it was that grand), the entire ­region was teeming with books that were finally feeling the freedom to ­express a Caribbean perspective.

Let every day be Valentine’s Day

Many will be celebrating Valentine’s Day. People all around the world will show their love and affection for one another by sending flowers, chocolates, having a special dinner or seeing a movie, etc.

One legend tells the story Claudius II of Rome, who decided single men without wives and families made better soldiers. At the time, there was a priest by the name of Valentine who saw this as not being right, and continued allowing young men to marry. Valentine was consequently put to death.

Put country above self

Close to 1,000 new cases of Covid-19 earlier this week and 19 deaths recorded. How many of these unfortunates were unvaccinated citizens with comorbidities?

Let us stop pretending the testing kits will make any big difference. You either have Covid or you do not. It is all a matter of time. Paying hundreds of dollars for kits, to prove what?