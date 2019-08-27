Windies cricket— beyond embarrassing

So the West Indies flattered to deceive, again. In their first innings, India was struggling somewhat at 207 for 7 but rallied to 297 all out. The Windies replied with 222, giving India a relatively slim lead of 75. In their second turn, India lost three wickets for 81 but then rebounded to declare at 343 for 7, giving us a victory target of 419 runs. From 50 for 9, we “recovered” to 100 all out, to lose by a whopping 318 runs. No guts, no fight, except for the last pair.
Compare that with England in the second Ashes Test. They were bowled out for a paltry 67 in their first innings in reply to Australia’s 179, trailing by 112 runs. But a Herculean bowling effort, led by Ben Stokes—remember the name! —saw Australia bowled out for 246, giving England, in this low-scoring match, an improbable victory target of 359.