Windies cricket: stop recycling failures

Trinidad is well-known for recycling failed politicians. It seems that West Indies cricket selectors and administrators are adamant on doing the same.
From the side that lost to Scotland, four were over 30 year old—batsmen Johnson Charles, age 34, and Shamarh Brooks, 35. Two allrounders were Kyle Mayers, age 31, and Jason Holder, 32.
Johnson Charles’ average batting in ODI is 27, Sharmarh Brooks’ batting average is 31, while the third to complete the top three batsmen was Brandon King with an average of 32. If your top three batsmen are making those type of dismal runs, what type of batting total would you consistently make?
With the two allrounders mentioned above, Jason Holder’s ODI batting average is 25, his average number of bowling runs per wicket is 37, with an economy rate of 5.5 per over. Kyle Mayers’ ODI batting average is 27, average bowling runs per wicket, 43, with an economy rate of 5.71. Another allrounder Romario Shepherd’s ODI batting average is 18, with average bowling runs per wicket of 55, and an economy rate of 5.37. Could they be considered allrounders with those batting and bowling averages? Could someone please tell me if those are the bowlers you are relying on, can they bowl out an opposition side? What totals will batsmen make against them?
Darren Sammy is a nice guy, brought the players together, and was successful. But he had a wealth of talented players who polish their skills in the international T20 franchises. Therefore, bringing an unqualified and inexperienced coach like Darren Sammy, with this crop of cricketers, is for what purpose?
How on earth could Englishman Roland Butcher be appointed as a West Indian selector? He even only played three Tests, with a batting Test average of 14, and three-ODI batting average of 19, for England. No wonder the squad he contributed to selecting failed beyond fans’ understanding. There was no West Indian better to be a selector?
I am now reading another failed selector, 2019 -2021, Miles Bascombe, is the new Cricket West Indies director of cricket. He played two ODIs for the West Indies, full stop. Who were the others who applied for the position?
The above is just a small part of the debacle of West Indies cricket. We need to stop recycling failures, whether cricketers or administrators. Time to bring in young, hungry cricketers in the squads, with the former great West Indian players as mentors and administrators—not these who have brought West Indies to be the bobolees of international cricket.
Declan Pattron
Another angry West Indies cricket fan.
Maracas Valley