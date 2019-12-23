Glorious power hitting undermined by some very forgettable bowling was the tale of West Indies white ball cricket campaign versus India which they ultimately lost 2-1 away in both T20s and ODIs recently.
In a nutshell, WI twice failed at the mission impossible of flyweight prize fighters in the mode of the WI knocking out India’s super heavyweights on their own patch.
Though they fought like tigers, WI Davids could not apply the coup de grace to the Indian Goliaths of King Kholi and his terrible lions.
In both the T20 and ODI series WI batsmen gave a surprisingly good account of themselves by exhibiting a fight, grit and intelligence in the middle that has been missing from the regional squad in recent times. Yet they came up short at the both times when it mattered the most.
Early in the contest it became clear that no total put on the board by the WI batters was safe in the face of some terribly disappointing bowling by their comrades. But it must be said that if we had offered manager, Phil “Simmo” Simmons and captain, Kieron “Polly” Pollard, we the mouth watering, adrenaline rush of taking Kholi’s imperious India to two decisive game threes in the T20 and ODI series before the tour they would have bit our arms off!
Although WI are hungry for trophies the people of the Caribbean must note that this is a different WI team from the one that broke our hearts at the world cup in England earlier this year where they ended the tournament above only Afghanistan and were deemed unworthy to play at the Lords cricket ground.
The WI team’s performance was remarkable when one considers the facts that India are ranked second in the world behind only world cup champions England in ODIs and WI are ninth while they are ranked fifth in the world in T20s while WI are languishing at tenth.
For far too long the Caribbean’s cricket faithful have longed to just be competitive against the big boys of world cricket like India. Yet instead of just competing , “Simmo’s” and “Polly’s” maroons scared the living daylights out of Kholi’s conquerors and they had to dig very deep to win in the end.
The WI may have failed at mission impossible vs India twice but Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Polly, and Shai Hope covered WI in majestic cricketing glory that should just be an appetiser for the main course to come at the T20 world cup next year and the ODI world cup in 2023.