I am in agreement with Dr Rudi Webster in his recent article in which he stated “ability is not enough to get to the top of one’s profession”.
In his article, Dr Webster was referring to the West Indies players in relation to them being successful on the field of play. Dr Webster’s article was quite timely, as the West Indies continue their dismal performances in the Test series against New Zealand.
The Caribbean team suffered a heavy defeat in the first Test, going down by an inning, and 134 runs inside four days. The trend continued for the West Indies in the second Test match, as the Black Caps were relentless once again.
I believe the time has come for our Test cricketers to invest in themselves. I am not speaking about investing in houses, land, cars and jewelry, but investing in their ability in order to take their game to the next level.
This will allow the West Indies to perform with consistency, confidence and success.
For far too long I have watched our Test batsmen being dismissed in the same manner repeatedly. The same can be said for our bowlers who are far too indisciplined with their deliveries, enabling opposing batsmen to have a field day.
The time has come for the present bunch of talented Test batsmen to seek out legends such as Brian Lara, Sir Vivian Richards, Gordan Greenidge and Des Haynes.
These former players knew how to succeed in every situation and all conditions as they presented themselves. Our bowlers must contact the likes of Andy Roberts, Michael Holdings, Curtly Ambrose and Courtney Walsh. Allow me to add Dr Rudi Webster to their contact list. This is to facilitate the mental aspect of the sport.
Eighty per cent of every sporting discipline is played in the mind. Our West Indies players must call up these gentlemen and engage in personal sessions in which there is a cost.
Money to most of our Caribbean Test players should not be a bugbear, as they all make quite a tidy sum in T20 competitions such as CPL, IPL, Big Bash and all other leagues around the world.
I humbly suggest these players spend some of that money on themselves to take their game to the next level. There is an old adage which says “whatever you invest in, you become good at”.
Our Test players must have come to the conclusion by now that depending on Cricket West Indies coaching staff during a home and overseas series is not cutting it. They need more personal attention.
The ATP Tennis players do it and are always on the cutting edge of their game. It is the only way I can see the present bunch of West Indies players coming out of the dump and being on par with the rest of the world. The responsibility for personal success and team triumph rests squarely on the shoulders of our Test players.
I do hope our West Indies Test cricketers adhere to my advice because it is their chosen profession and their legacies which are at stake.