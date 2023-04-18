With ­appropriate actions, benefits will come

The opening sessions at the regional crime symposium on Monday have been both timely and informative.
Should the outlined initiatives be followed through with appropriate actions, significant regional benefits will accrue.
This outcome is based on renewed focus on identified issues, and specific action plans for regional collaboration and cooperation.
Regrettably, among us there are individuals, including some in leadership roles, who unequivocally demonstrate failure to understand, analyse and grasp the data-driven correlation between the prevalence of arms and ammunition with deviant criminal responses, particularly in homicides.
Additionally, empirical evidence shows a corresponding increase in the propensity to settle disputes through violence, and some underlying psychological and other mental health issues. These must also be urgently addressed.
Equating trade in agricultural inputs with the approach taken by our regional leaders is not only disingenuous, but also trivialises the issue.
In turn, competence in comprehension and critical analytic skills are important attributes that powerfully impact leadership.
Samuel B Howard