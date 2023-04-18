With ­appropriate actions, benefits will come

The opening sessions at the regional crime symposium on Monday have been both timely and informative.

Should the outlined initiatives be followed through with ­appropriate actions, ­significant regional benefits will accrue.

This outcome is based on renewed focus on identified issues, and specific action plans for regional collaboration and cooperation.

Regrettably, among us there are individuals, including some in leadership roles, who unequivocally demonstrate failure to understand, analyse and grasp the data-driven correlation between the prevalence of arms and ammunition with deviant criminal responses, particularly in homicides.

Additionally, empirical evidence shows a corresponding increase in the propensity to settle disputes through violence, and some underlying psychological and other mental health issues. These must also be urgently addressed.

Equating trade in agricultural inputs with the approach taken by our regional leaders is not only disingenuous, but also trivialises the issue.

In turn, competence in comprehension and critical analytic skills are important attributes that powerfully impact leadership.

Samuel B Howard

Talk done, now for action

Talk done, now for action

The momentum built over the past two days in bringing the combined muscle of Caricom into the battle against violence and crime must be sustained through an effective action plan. We are therefore encouraged by the indications of urgent action contained in the communiqué issued at the conclusion of the meeting of regional heads.

Region must buy into integration message

Within recent times we have been experiencing a fair amount of activities on the part of Caricom. It is to the credit of our heads or leaders that we have been so integrating. The present discussion on crime in the region refers.

Tourism wrong turns won’t make Asa Wright

Tourism wrong turns won’t make Asa Wright

News of two of our public ­attractions coincided with each other recently, and for differing reasons. Even before the Ice Caribbean Entertainment District (ICED) opened the country’s first ice-skating “rink” and “snow park” in La Romaine on Friday, it was the existing nature resort, Asa Wright, which drew fierce criticism from the public because of its “transformation”.

Sparing a thought for all Muslims

In March and April 2023, after having observed three seasons of Ramadan under social-distancing protocols, Muslims experienced what can only be described as exultation as they converged freely again in the mosques.

While the sense of community remained strong, some changes that appeared to have occurred overnight were hard to miss.

Guns’ easy entry into the country

The issue of blaming the United States for allowing guns to be exported illegally to Trinidad and Tobago and the Caribbean, by extension, is only a red herring in the whole scheme of things.

While many of the high-end guns are sourced in the US, the reality is that a large number of guns originate in South America and are simply “thrown in” as part of the drug deals by the South American drug suppliers.