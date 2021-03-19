With women in mind

Endometriosis Awareness Month

(March 1-31, 2021)

One of the reasons I like this heading is the word “awareness”. Awareness is the first of four phases which we must go through on our way to “behaviour change”.

Anyone who seeks counselling from a professional will know this. The four phases are (1) awareness; (2) insight; (3) knowledge and (4) behaviour change.

I was speaking with a grandmother, just before I began writing this, and she asked: “What is endometri...what?” I did the syllabic spelling: “En-do-me-tri-o-sis”.

She reminded me of me, years ago. At least I knew the word, because many of my female friends who had severe period pains told me this is what they suffered every month.

At that time, getting the care needed was challenging. The Trinidad and Tobago Endometriosis Association (TTEA) wants to be the agents of awareness and change.

For females, at puberty, the reproductive system is activated. Our reproductive organs; the uterus, the fallopian tubes, the ovaries, the cervix begin to develop, and we can now have babies.

The lining of the uterus is called the endometrium, and endometrial tissue comes out every month in the period or menstruation, if no foetus is attached.

At these times, endometrial-like tissue moves out and grows outside the uterus, attaching itself to the bowels, or tissues lining the pelvis. It can also spread beyond the pelvic region.

In one young woman, this endometrial-like tissue travelled up and became attached to her lungs. This was very serious and she needed intensive care.

There is another young woman who suffered intense period pains as a teenager, and at age 27 had to have a hysterectomy.

I need to speak to parents here. Your teenage daughters might be complaining of severe period pains. Understand that endometriosis does not discriminate.

Back in the less enlightened days, I heard mothers and grandmothers tell their girl children “just lie down, use this hot water bottle, or a warm towel on your tummy. Take this pill. The pain will pass. Is just growing pains”.

Please, parents (Dads and Moms), be aware of the impact of this on your daughters’ future. I am hoping in this age of information and enlightenment, the recommendation of a hysterectomy for a teenager or young adult will be the last resort, after all other options have been exhausted.

Endometriosis can be visualised and diagnosed by your gynaecologist. One young woman went on to be “the proud mother of an amazing human being”, after being diagnosed with stage 4 endometriosis at age 12 and having several surgeries.

Another was diagnosed with stage 4 endometriosis in 2017 after suffering “debilitating pain” for 23 years. According to her bio, “she diagnosed herself and received gold standard treatment: excision surgery”.

Suffice it to say that they do not live in Trinidad and Tobago. We do dream of the best physical and mental healthcare, don’t we?

Awareness is TTEA’s mission for March 2021. It is also timely, in that March is also the month in which we celebrate women.

The Trinidad and Tobago Endometriosis Association, whose slogan is “Valuing human life, hoping for a cure, taking action together”, has been having a series of webinars, which began in December with Dr Kenneth Niles, who looked at endometriosis and mental health-coping strategies; and Nikki Crosby, who shared her experience with endometriosis.

There was a teen forum, a webinar for patients and one for nurses. The St Lucia Association was also a partner in this “Awareness Month”. Derron Sandy, artistic director and spoken word poet, one of the presenters at the teen forum, put the spotlight on this issue, with his composition, “Being Her”.

There is a very informative brochure which the association has produced. You will find e-mail addresses of executive members if you need to get in touch with someone, and a more detailed TTEA information sheet. Just download at www.endott.org.

There is an app which helps you to track your period’s cycle and includes a period calendar ovulation tracker.

Welcome to the 21st century and beyond, ladies. For many of you, it will do you well to make use of the ovulation tracker.

Get my drift?

Anna Maria Mora

counselling psychologist

