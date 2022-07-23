Withdraw private security bill

It is common knowledge that there is a minimum wage in T&T. The minimum wage is legislated through the Minimum Wage Act 35 of 1976 as amended by 11 of 2000. The minimum wage is periodically adjusted through the issuance of minimum wage orders.

Setting the minimum wage is not all that is covered in the legislation. It also makes orders for terms and conditions of work applying to shop assistants, household assistants, workers in the catering industry and security industry workers.

These terms, as spelt out in the minimum wage orders, pertain to, among other things, hours of work, overtime, sick leave and vacation leave. The 1994 minimum wage order, as applied to security industry employees, included the following:

7. (1) A full-time employee shall be entitled to vacation leave of fourteen calendar days annually with pay on completion of twelve months’ service from the date of his employment, subject to his having worked a minimum of two hundred and twenty days within that period.

8. (1) An employee shall be entitled to sick leave of fourteen working days annually with pay subject to

(a) his being continuously employed with the security organisation for a period of at least six months; and

(b) his production of a medical certifi­cate in respect of any period of illness in excess of two days.

10. A security organisation shall be responsible for providing an unprecepted security guard with (a) uniforms consisting of five shirts, two pairs of trousers and one pair of boots per annum; and (b) such equipment as he is required to use in the performance of his duties.

One year later, the 1995 minimum wage order removed the provisions for sick leave, vacation leave and the provision of uniforms that the 1994 order contained. Security employees were thrown into the bamboo and, today, enjoy much less legislative protection than other workers.

Due to this removal, security companies are denying their employees the benefits of sick leave and vacation leave that other workers ­enjoy, and are actually requiring workers to buy uniforms which they have to return when they leave employment.

The fastest growing sector of the workforce is in the security industry. These workers are denied the benefits other workers enjoy. The Estate Police Association (EPA) is mandated by law to only represent precepted estate constables, and as we shall see in another article, the discrimination and exploitation will be intensified if the Private Security Industry Bill, 2022 is enacted into law. The bill has already been laid in the Senate. If it is not withdrawn, the security industry will make the Wild West look like a joke.

Not satisfied with having security industry employees among the working very poor, the ruling elites are increasing the pressure on all working people through wage ­free­zes, mass retrenchments and attacks on National Insurance benefits.

The situation with security employees is part and parcel of the attack on working people’s benefits and their ability to enjoy a decent standard of living in a fragile economy which is in a state of accelera­ted collapse.

Government policy, accor­ding to the Prime Minister, is to make the rich richer. The policy of privatisation, downsizing of the public sector, wage suppression, removal of subsidies, lack of price control and dismantling of the industrial sector is straight from the handbook of the international financial agencies.

TSTT has already got rid of its estate police department, setting the stage for TTEC, WASA, CDA, Nipdec, Central Bank, NP, Plipdeco Lake Asphalt, the Port, MTS and the airport to trump and follow suit. Amalgamated Security is already in Petrotrin, and TSTT and is poised to reap a harvest when the private security industry bill is enacted—that is, if we allow it!

Gerry Kangalee

Rambert Village

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

New global reality

New global reality

Five months ago, in a column titled “Muscularity returns”, I said “the western world is responding with increasing muscle” to the threat to democracy posed by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

After last month’s annual NATO Summit in Madrid, The New York Times wrote that the West emerged with “a muscular new strategic vision, demonstrating a renewed determination” to protect democracy on the continent.

Circling like corbeaux

Circling like corbeaux

Nothing defined the great dividing line in this country the way the Law Association lawyers’ motion to have Attorney General Reginald Armour resign from office did when it came before the legal fraternity two weeks ago.

Playing with fire

Playing with fire

The Prime Minister has previously made casual references to violent crime being a public health issue. However, on Monday last, he stated that “his Government’s intention was to develop a national plan of action that would be driven by a public health approach—that approach would involve the defining of the problem” by an inter-ministerial committee already formed.

Get ahead of monkeypox

Get ahead of monkeypox

It is possible that Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh and his cadre of public health professionals are exhausted from two and a half years of managing the Covid-19 pandemic. If so, that would explain the ministry’s rather lethargic public communication response to the monkeypox outbreak, now declared a public health emergency by the World Health Organisation.

Withdraw private security bill

It is common knowledge that there is a minimum wage in T&T. The minimum wage is legislated through the Minimum Wage Act 35 of 1976 as amended by 11 of 2000. The minimum wage is periodically adjusted through the issuance of minimum wage orders.

The battle for our children

The battle for our children

Like a passing cloud, our discussions about the SEA performance of our children have come and dissipated. While we anticipated that there would be some learning loss due to the effects of Covid on our schools and our children’s education, the results are astounding.