At the time of writing this, I was viewing the second Test, day four, of the battle between South Africa and the West Indies. Chasing 391 for victory, the West Indies were at 82 for 7. Immediately, I knew that somewhere along the line, bad shots were played by our batsmen.

This was confirmed when I saw the replay of the dismissal of Jason Holder. The fundamental question that has been asked for a while, and is still being asked, is: are the current players really ready for international Test cricket? Do we really have a plan going forward for better performances?

Now that we have lost the second Test, it’s back to the drawing board. The first recommendation I would make is for skipper Kraigg Brathwaite to bat at number six in the batting order, and look for a genuine opener.

Secondly, we need to send an SOS to Darren Bravo immediately because the middle order is weaker without him and the current middle-order players failed miserably. Give or take, I would bring in Bravo at batting position four, and drop Chase, based on recent performances and record.

Tough luck on young Chanderpaul. He had a bad series with the bat, but it happens. And I will keep him still at the top of the order.

Joshua Da Silva, tough luck to you, too. You fought and got bowled from a delivery that would have troubled any batsman.

As a seasoned campaigner, Jermaine Blackwood needs to come better with the bat. Another thing: why are Mayers and Holder in the same starting 11?

In Test cricket, if a team cannot score 350 to 400 runs in the first innings, that team would lose the match nine out of ten times. The current players need to be cognisant of this reality. Bavuma and his men battered us twice, so we need to learn quickly—because India is our next challenge, where Tests are concerned.

Brian Lara, the greatest batsman of his generation, is in and around the team as a consultant, and the players need to be attentive, receptive and adaptive to the experience and knowledge he brings for better team performances, especially in the area of batting.

I would recommend that the team, in particular the captain, learn the intricacies of the game of chess to develop strategic mindsets when approaching the game.

Justin Mark

Chaguanas

Crass response to a serious problem

Confronted with a serious national issue, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley chose neither the Parliament nor the Office of the Prime Minister to address the country as its leader. Instead, he chose to speak to a roomful of party members from his position as political leader of the People’s National Movement.

Thank you, children

It was most heartening to see this year’s scholarship winners at the Advanced Level Examinations (CAPE) celebrated in schools and in the news. Thank you, media.

Readers of my recent column, “Ministry of mediocrity”, would know I repeated my complaint of two years ago when the five most outstanding CAPE candidates, all from “prestige” schools, seemed “spurned by officialdom, their achievement underplayed, pushed into the background”. I asked, “Why? Does it offend somebody? Are we on the path to destruction of excellence in this country?”

The unease of doing business

The enquiry “yuh get thru?” is commonplace. It means, did you succeed in completing the business or personal transaction you were attempting to do with a third party? The transaction is usually one involving access to a service, and the path to such success is routinely frustrating and stressful.

‘Wuss dan dat’

Surely, we deserved ­better than that, Leila sighed audibly as she put aside the device on which she had been reading a news report. I thought I knew what report it was, but I felt in the baiting mood, so I asked, “What are you upset over? Who deserved better?”

“I’m talking about the 20-year-old corruption matter involving the State vs Basdeo Panday and others. The State under which heading the DPP must fall, withdrew one of the corruption matters yesterday.”

The ‘Honourable’ Members who lead

Last week’s avalanche of news robs any politician of the right to criticise any citizen for being cynical. We cannot help but feel the whole game is rigged. We are increasingly overwhelmed and cannot catch our breath.

In 2010, Victor Hart, then-chairman of Trinidad and Tobago Transparency Institute (TTTI), said, “We have all grown up in a society of high corruption on an everyday basis...we (as a people) facilitate payments to get goods cleared or get building plans approved, or install WASA connections. This is the type of widespread petty corruption that...fuels and encourages grand corruption.” This is how our democracy will end. We are witnessing the corruption of our institutions and the cowardly compromising by legislators. Facts and truth are besieged. Do they believe there is no limit to what people will stomach?

Eugene Chen: a forgotten Trinidadian

Walton Look Lai has written an indispensable book about the life of Eugene Chen and the important role he played in Chinese history between the 1920s and 1940s, the full flowering of Chen’s career. Chen, a shrewd diplomat, possessed a superior command of the English lan­guage which he used as a weapon against his internal antagonists within the party and external foes.