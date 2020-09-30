Another sister has lost her life. My deepest condolences to all family members and friends.
When will it stop? When will we men realise women are not our personal property and must be treated with respect, for they have the same rights as any other citizen?
Men, let me say “no is no”, and if she does not want to have a relationship with you, learn to respect that. For the year so far, I believe 41 women have been murdered and ten due to domestic violence, according to my knowledge.
While I agree with helping those men who seem not to be able to deal with rejection, we must take this further in dealing with this type of behaviour. I may appear to be a bit harsh here, but some men will not listen to dialogue because they see women as being the lesser of the two genders.
As a very concerned citizen, I believe the law needs to send a stronger message to those who decide to go down the road of abusing women.
I am bothered when I hear people making complaints to the relevant authorities, only to find out the victim ends up dead. In no way am I accusing anyone, but this is not protecting these helpless women in Trinidad and Tobago. Much more needs to be done.
Citizens, we must let our voices be heard, let’s stand up for justice and respect for our women and girls. Our girls (children) are being raped, even by people close to them. Just take a look at the news. This must be dealt with by those who are in charge. Stiffer penalties are needed for the offenders.
Let’s do it together for our women and girls.