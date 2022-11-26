I pen this letter to the Editor with a desire to touch the heart, awaken the conscience and expose the abuse being perpetuated against women and children in this country.
A family member was physically beaten by her child’s father, with their child in her arms, at her home, causing injury and emotional trauma. I’m trying to understand how and why this man was given access to the child and isn’t in jail. How could a judge still give this man access not only to the child, but also to the mother as well? What about protecting both mother and child?
Violence of any form against our women and children is not acceptable, it is not excusable and it will never be tolerable. This violence must stop, but it must start with the Police Service and the judicial system.
The judicial system in Trinidad and Tobago and the Police Service have failed the women in this country.
Selena Ali
Port of Spain