Women in T&T have to be extremely careful

A mother is chopped to death defending her 21-year-old daughter.
The story is that the suspect was recently released from a four-year jail term, which he served because of seriously harming the girl. This translates to a child under age 18 in a relationship that endangered her. What age is the man with the weapon?
Is the Police Service to be blamed for not alerting the mother and daughter that the individual was released from jail? Or should their legal team have been responsible for keeping them abreast of this important discharge from prison?
Surely, that information should have been with their legal team. Or is it that in Trinidad and Tobago, once you have been paid and the perpetrator is in jail, the lawyers just disappear?
A young, beautiful girl is fighting for her life in hospital, and a dangerous, armed individual is running free? Was this individual offered counselling while incarcerated?
Was a psychiatric evaluation done before his release? Or is it that in T&T, psychiatric evaluations do not happen just so? Or is there usually no talk of a dangerous man going to St Ann’s Psychiatric Hospital unless somebody actually dies?
So, we are left with a story of a loving 55-year-old mother giving up her life to save her daughter. The general public is, as usual, shocked and appalled and expressing condolences to those poor, unfortunate women.
What else is there to be said? That we hope they find him?
The news photos show a beautiful mother and an equally beautiful daughter. It is obviously dangerous business when a man decides you are too beautiful to be shared.
Will he be caught alive? Will he die by suicide? Will he attack and kill anyone else?
All we can say is that T&T women have to be extremely careful when choosing a male companion. It is important to check on reputations. Just being handsome is never safe enough.
Wealthy? Where does the money originate? On drugs? Keep walking. Does he carry a gun? Walk really fast.
Lynette Joseph
Diego Martin