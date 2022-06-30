Women in T&T have to be extremely careful

A mother is chopped to death defending her 21-year-old daughter.

The story is that the suspect was recently released from a four-year jail term, which he served because of seriously harming the girl. This translates to a child under age 18 in a relationship that endangered her. What age is the man with the weapon?

Is the Police Service to be blamed for not alerting the mother and daughter that the individual was released from jail? Or should their legal team have been responsible for keeping them abreast of this important discharge from prison?

Surely, that information should have been with their legal team. Or is it that in Trinidad and Tobago, once you have been paid and the perpetrator is in jail, the lawyers just disappear?

A young, beautiful girl is fighting for her life in hospital, and a dangerous, armed individual is running free? Was this individual offered counselling while incarce­rated?

Was a psychiatric evaluation done before his release? Or is it that in T&T, psychiatric evaluations do not happen just so? Or is there usually no talk of a dangerous man going to St Ann’s Psychiatric Hospital unless somebody actually dies?

So, we are left with a story of a loving 55-year-old mother giving up her life to save her daughter. The general public is, as usual, shocked and appalled and expressing condolences to those poor, unfortunate women.

What else is there to be said? That we hope they find him?

The news photos show a beautiful mother and an equally beautiful daughter. It is obviously dangerous business when a man decides you are too beautiful to be shared.

Will he be caught alive? Will he die by suicide? Will he attack and kill anyone else?

All we can say is that T&T women have to be extremely careful when choosing a male companion. It is important to check on reputations. Just being handsome is never safe enough.

Wealthy? Where does the money originate? On drugs? Keep walking. Does he carry a gun? Walk really fast.

Lynette Joseph

Diego Martin

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Women in T&T have to be extremely careful

A mother is chopped to death defending her 21-year-old daughter.

The story is that the suspect was recently released from a four-year jail term, which he served because of seriously harming the girl. This translates to a child under age 18 in a relationship that endangered her. What age is the man with the weapon?

Safe than sorry

Regardless of religious per­suasion, many citizens of T&T are today thanking God for sparing the country from what could have been.

Our weathermen and wo­men did their jobs. It is good that the Government took the warnings seriously. It is always better to be safe than sorry.

Unfortunately, there were some in the public sector who chose to ignore the Government’s directive to close.

After-game fetes a frustration

The residents of Phases Two and Three of La Horquetta and environs, in Arima, are once again being affected by our neighbouring recreational grounds, located in Phase Two—by the ongoing Football Ascension Tournament.

Leaders with positive potential

To whom much is given, much is expected. Trade unions are blessed with both financial and human resources, but they downplay their wealth with hunger marches. The digital age is reducing labour-intensive production, so the army of workers once available for trade union membership is dwindling.

Unspecial Windies cricket

I intend no disrespect to the weaker teams in cricket, concerning the recent West Indies (WI) men’s squad’s very satisfying successes against them in the cases of the Netherlands and Bangladesh in this year’s One Day International (ODI) and Test cricket series, but to the discerning eye, this is cause to weep rather than celebrate.

Don’t ease up on Covid as yet

The Cabinet has listed monkeypox as a dangerous infectious disease and more countries are reporting finding the virus, and yet the Government has stopped Covid testing to enter Trinidad and Tobago.

That doesn’t make sense.

Also, people think Covid cases are dropping here, as the daily reports of cases have lessened a lot. This may not be true, as self-testing kits are easily available at all pharmacies.