Residents of Woodland, San Francique, and neighbouring areas have consistently faced the recurring problem of flooding and its subsequent consequences.
The situation has become so dire that residents have taken it upon themselves to address the issue by proactively cleaning watercourses and repairing riverbanks.
Normally, I would oppose the idea of citizens assuming the responsibilities that should rightfully fall on the government, such as patching potholes. However, given the PNM Government’s history of neglect, one might wonder if the residents have any alternative.
In a characteristic display of PNM deflection, Works Minister Rohan Sinanan attempted to defend his ministry in a newspaper article last week, highlighting various accomplishments but conveniently omitting any mention of the main river courses in Woodland that are responsible for the destructive floods.
This omission raises concerns about the extent of actual efforts being made to mitigate the flooding issue. Given the increasingly severe floods experienced each year, it is difficult to argue otherwise.
I reiterate, I do not agree with residents doing the job of the government, but I cannot fault them for doing anything in their power to protect their lives, the lives of their family and property.
If you are not from a flood-prone area that’s heavily neglected by the relevant government agencies, you would not understand the psychological/emotional trauma that comes with facing yearly floods.
Individuals who have experienced severe flooding may develop PTSD, a psychological condition characterised by persistent and intrusive thoughts, flashbacks, nightmares and anxiety related to the traumatic event.
The fear of future flooding and the associated triggers can also contribute to ongoing psychological distress. Flood victims may experience increased levels of anxiety and depression.
The uncertainty surrounding recovery, financial burdens and the disruption of daily life can contribute to feelings of helplessness, hopelessness and sadness. Flooding often results in significant financial losses as well, including damage to property, livestock and possessions, as well as potential loss of income.
Being forced to evacuate or losing one’s home due to flooding can lead to feelings of grief, loss, and a sense of homelessness. These emotions can be particularly challenging when dealing with the long-term process of rebuilding and finding a new place to live.
The PNM’s neglect is reflected in the absence of long-term strategies to adapt to and mitigate the effects of flooding. It should be reminded that it is a government’s responsibility to address the needs of the people, not play politics with their lives, mental health and livelihood.
Carissa Nanan
San Francique