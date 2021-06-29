This acrostic is dedicated to the late Winsford “Joker” Devine. I agree with TUCO president Brother Resistance (Lutalo Masimba) that we have lost “a great one”. Joker’s funeral took place yesterday. May he rest in peace.
WINSFORD
W-Wordsmith par excellence
I-Icon of sweet T&T
N-Never grew weary of his golden pen
S-Slew of songs to scintillate, educate, entertain and compliment F-Friend of arts and culture
O-Oracle of knowledge and music
R-Rare insight; producing gems like “Progress” (King Austin), “Survival” (Sparrow), “Feeling It” (Baron) and “In Time To Come” (Crazy).
D-Doyen among calypso writers
JOKER
J-Joker from Morne Diablo and Patna
O-“Out of the box” editorials in song, as Mighty Duke would say
K-Keeper of oral and written History
E-Eternally loved by his wife Theresa, sons Eric, Mervyn, Anthony, Joel, and daughters Allison, April and Roxanne
R-Raise a toast to Joker’s writing prowess
DEVINE
D-Divine Devine embraced his destiny
E-Eloquent expressions from kaiso elites like Sparrow, Sugar Aloes, Mighty Trini and Machel Montano
V-Vernacular and dialect for that rich Trini flavour
I-Irreplaceable void in the cultural and academic landscape according to Leston Paul
N-Never forget how we chanted the hooklines, “The price of progress is high”, “Capitalism gone mad”, and, “Sexy Marajhin”
E-Excellent shaper of lyrics and melodies for masters of the calypso artform, according to Carl “Beaver” Henderson.
Michelle Loubon
Port of Spain