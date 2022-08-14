Work together towards a safer T&T

Our crime situation is not improving. We continue with murder figures of 344 and counting for the year. Car theft, according to statistics, number 718 for the year so far—I believe 214 at gunpoint; home invasions, robberies, you name it.
Our police are doing their best, but where crime is at present, there is a need for help on their side. I know a committee was set up by the Government, I believe recently, to come up with a plan to deal with the growing crime problem. How is that proceeding so far? What are the new ideas?
I have observed over the years that when there is a problem or a crisis in the country, committees are swiftly set up.
But what I have noticed is that most of these committees, after a while, seem to go very silent, or don’t seem to bring about any real solutions to the problem that we can say is noticeable.
The country needs to hear the recommendations at times—and if they have the potential to change the situation, they need to see immediate implementation.
Let me suggest that in rendering assistance to the TTPS, due to the serious need to deal with crime in the country, our army should play a more active role until things are brought under control. Why is that not taking place? The army will strengthen and add more needed human resources in the fight against crime.
One of the main weapons in dealing with crime is the presence of personnel who are there to ensure there is peace and that nothing illegal is going on.
Those in charge need to look at this in planning. After all, we are not at war, and some of our trained soldiers can be part of what is taking place, making Trinidad and Tobago a safe place once more.
I look forward to hearing about new crime initiatives for our twin islands. I do hope there will be new ideas, in light of the fact that what we have going on are not hitting the mark at present.
Crime is everyone’s business, and sitting back blaming one another will get us nowhere as a country. We must put aside our differences and, for the sake of the citizenry and the country, work together.
There are no safe zones when it comes to crime, especially for those who have to be out in public 24-7 to make a living, and reside in communities that are crime-prone.
This is a reality before us, but we must keep the faith and work together towards a better and safer T&T.
Arnold Gopeesingh
San Juan