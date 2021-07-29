Work towards herd immunity

The Federal government in the United States and the Governor of New York have now implemented requirements to force people to get vaccinated or get a PCR test every week before coming to work.
CNN has made the announcement that all Federal workers and those who are employed by Veterans Affairs are mandated to get vaccinated, or comply with the requirement in proving, on a weekly basis, that their PCR test is negative.
Now, that is something to brag about—but only if we follow the US.
We can start with the Police Service, the Defence Force, the Coast Guard, Government employees, Immigration, WASA, CEPEP, T&TEC and hospital workers.
This is a significant portion of the population who we have the potential to compel without violating their rights. These people certainly could make up a large part of the population.
In doing so, the numbers of vaccinated people will increase, and the chances of spreading the virus will be reduced. And for those who refuse to be vaccinated, they will be required to provide a weekly negative PCR test, at their cost.
Since we are a nation of followers and not innovators, I think we could do something similar to the US so that we can compel people to get vaccinated, which will reduce the number of Covid-19 deaths.
And recently, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said in the media: “Tell your flocks, tell your followers to come and get vaccinated now. It is the right thing to do, and the time is now. How many more must die when we have a solution?” Talk is cheap and futile.
Moreover, all doctors and nurses should be considered essential workers, and are our frontline sentries in saving Covid-19 patients. Therefore, it is imperative to require all doctors and nurses get vaccinated.
Ole talk and constant rhetoric have rendered us impotent in reducing the spread of the Covid-19 virus. What is required are actions like the US so that we can strive at least towards herd immunity.
Jay Rakhar
New York