Workers’ flexibility critical

While I am 100 per cent for the employee, I am extremely disturbed by the union’s purpose in this country. “The main purpose of labour unions is to give workers the power to negotiate for more favourable working conditions and other benefits through collective bargaining.” However, here in Trinidad the purpose appears to sabotage production and efficiency in any organisation.
Employees are basically stagnated in the workplace as a result of the limitations placed by the union. The concept of not going “outside” your job scope, not even for one day, hampers not only an employee, but the organisation.