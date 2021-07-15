Workers have the right to refuse vaccine

I believe all business owners have the right to insist their employees be vaccinated. I will also be exercising my right to boycott all businesses that institute such a policy.
The issue is not so straightforward with workers, however.
Employees have the right to refuse to be vaccinated and seek other work or, should they fall ill because of the vaccine, sue their employer.
The question here is one of competing rights. All human rights, as noted by the philosopher Isaiah Berlin, fall into two categories: negative rights and positive rights.
Negative rights only require that one individual take no action against another that would constrain the latter’s freedom (ie, no force or fraud).
Positive rights, by contrast, require that one person give up their resources to meet the needs of another.
Thus, the only true human rights are negative rights.
Given this, no one has a right to work, since employing everyone inevitably means taking resources from one person to give to another (eg, taxpayers’ funds used to support URP and CEPEP, which Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley himself has described as “make work”).
At the same time, there is coercion in presenting employees with the choice of being vaccinated or fired. This is because, since these persons would continue to be employed sans Covid-19 panic, the employer is losing nothing in terms of productivity.
The insistence is also incoherent, since no company is going to sell only to unvaccinated customers.
I suspect most workers will be willing to be vaccinated, though, and those who are unwilling will also accede just to earn a living.
Let’s not pretend, however, that flouting such a basic right as bodily integrity is based on any sort of principle or even concern for others.
Kevin Baldeosingh
Freeport