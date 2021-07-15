Workers have the right to refuse vaccine

I believe all business owners have the right to insist their employees be vaccinated. I will also be exercising my right to boycott all businesses that institute such a policy.

The issue is not so straightforward with workers, however.

Employees have the right to refuse to be vaccinated and seek other work or, should they fall ill because of the vaccine, sue their employer.

The question here is one of competing rights. All human rights, as noted by the philosopher Isaiah Berlin, fall into two categories: negative rights and positive rights.

Negative rights only require that one individual take no action against another that would constrain the latter’s freedom (ie, no force or fraud).

Positive rights, by contrast, require that one person give up their resources to meet the needs of another.

Thus, the only true human rights are negative rights.

Given this, no one has a right to work, since employing everyone inevitably means taking resources from one person to give to another (eg, taxpayers’ funds used to support URP and CEPEP, which Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley himself has described as “make work”).

At the same time, there is coercion in presenting employees with the choice of being vaccinated or fired. This is because, since these persons would continue to be employed sans Covid-19 panic, the employer is losing nothing in terms of productivity.

The insistence is also incoherent, since no company is going to sell only to unvaccinated customers.

I suspect most workers will be willing to be vaccinated, though, and those who are unwilling will also accede just to earn a living.

Let’s not pretend, however, that flouting such a basic right as bodily integrity is based on any sort of principle or even concern for others.

Kevin Baldeosingh

Freeport

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Break gangs now

Break gangs now

With borders opening tomorrow and additional sectors of the economy scheduled to reopen from Monday, the police must move swiftly to disrupt the current wave of gang violence. Nine killings in one day, as recorded on Wednesday, is a very scary situation.

Bring back the old-time waste disposal

Bring back the old-time waste disposal

Trinidad and Tobago has evolved into a consumer society, where items that are no longer useful are discarded in the garbage. Not long ago, before the advent of our municipal garbage collection system, Trinbagonians would separate their trash and treat each type differently.

All of society must invest in our young people

All of society must invest in our young people

World Youth Skills Day 2021 celebrates the resilience and creativity of young people throughout the Covid-19 crisis, and promotes the importance of youth skills development and innovation in a post-pandemic world.

Hunger in a world of plenty

Hunger in a world of plenty

At the end of April this year, China passed a food waste prevention law that now prohibits competitive eating and the making of binge-eating videos; people caught performing either of these two acts face hefty fines.

What about T&T’s teens?

Do we have any idea when teenagers in Trinidad and Tobago will access a suitable Covid-19 vaccine? I see that Canada has approved the Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 to 15.

What are our plans here? I imagine that this will impact on school reopening as well. Parents are anxious.

Workers have the right to refuse vaccine

I believe all business owners have the right to insist their employees be vaccinated. I will also be exercising my right to boycott all businesses that institute such a policy.

The issue is not so straightforward with workers, however.

Employees have the right to refuse to be vaccinated and seek other work or, should they fall ill because of the vaccine, sue their employer.