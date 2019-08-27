Having read and listened to the many opinions and responses to Prime Minister Rowley’s comments about certain members of our Public Service, I wish have my say.
I have the highest regard for many of the public servants that I have worked with since 1999 to 2010, first as communication specialist at the Office of the President and then as manager of corporate communications with Petrotrin. At the head of that list is Lenore Dorset and Gloria Nurse. However, I have also witnessed, at both institutions, public servants who demonstrated the lowest levels of competencies or no desire to make a significant contribution to the business of governance.