Question: I am a performer and it is approaching a very busy time outside of T&T and I have been invited to perform in the United States later in 2021. Can I apply for the visa now?
Answer: Individual artistes or groups require a valid work visa to enter the United States to perform.
The Consular Section takes this opportunity to remind applicants that working on a B1/B2 visa is prohibited, and doing so will impact your future eligibility for a non-immigrant visa.
In order to obtain a temporary worker visa, your potential employer in the United States must first file a temporary worker petition on your behalf. Petitions are filed through US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). The US Embassy is not able to approve these petitions or extend their validity. Our role is to issue the visa if the petition is valid and the performer is qualified for the visa.
After the petition is approved, you will receive an approval notice. Only after you receive this notice can you then proceed to apply for the relevant non-immigrant visa at the Embassy. For detailed information about the non-immigrant visa application process, please go to http://trinidadandtobago.usvisa-info.com.
Non-immigrant visa applicants are required to complete the DS-160 electronic application form, register for service online, and pay the application fee in person at a local Scotiabank. Detailed information on applying for a non-immigrant visa is available online at tt.usembassy.gov.
There is no online payment option to submit the application fee. If you choose to use an Internet café or a similar service for assistance, you are responsible for ensuring the accuracy of the information.
We remind applicants to be careful with their personal and banking information.
If you selected an interview date that is after your proposed travel date, you can submit a request to have the appointment(s) expedited. These requests are submitted via the online applicant profile.
While the Consular Section may approve an expedited appointment request, visa processing cannot be expedited.
If a visa is approved, passports are returned in seven to ten working days.
Cellular phones and other electronic devices, bags, and liquids are not allowed into the waiting area. These items should be secured elsewhere prior to your arrival.
E-mail enquiries should be sent to consularpos@state.gov and be sure to include a contact number.
For more information on the non-immigrant visa application process, please visit trinidadandtobago.usvisa-info.com.