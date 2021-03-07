Working towards gender equality

Nearly a year ago, on March 12, 2020, Trinidad and Tobago recorded its first Covid-19 case, marking the arrival of the pandemic to the sister-island nation. The ensuing lockdown and other restrictions protected the lives of the nation. However, while these measures safeguarded the people from the virus, it also took, and indeed, is still taking a heavy toll on the livelihoods of the people who have had to adjust to the new realities.
Women are one of the groups most severely affected by the loss of jobs in a society. In February 2021, the United Nations Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean reported that the pandemic would lead to a reduction in women’s employment, representing the loss of at least ten years’ progress.
Regionally, the female unemployment rate is expected to reach 22.2 per cent in 2020 and 54.3 per cent of women in the Caribbean work in sectors that are expected to be hardest hit in terms of jobs and incomes versus 38.7 per cent for men.
In the midst of the current pandemic, adopting a gender perspective may seem a secondary concern. However, pandemics are known to affect women and men differently, making it essential to recognise these differences in order to understand the impacts on individuals and communities and to respond effectively and equitably.
There is already clear evidence that the ongoing health, social and economic crisis is having gender- specific impacts. And precisely because of all that it is today—International Women’s Day—is the right time to recognise and commend the women fighting the pandemic.
Women have been on the frontline of Covid-19 both directly and indirectly. We express our gratitude to the tireless work and commitment of women healthcare professionals in Trinidad and Tobago’s many hospitals, clinics, and other health facilities.
We also commend the endurance and strength of women within the different sectors of our society: the community leaders, entrepreneurs, teachers, social workers, retail service workers, public servants, scientists, and more.
A great deal of commendation must also go to the many women’s rights and social justice activists in this country who are making their voices, and those of the silenced, heard loudly to demand justice and change in the face of increased violence. Despite the hardships, these activists continue to raise awareness and keep the wider society’s attention on women’s rights.
Gender equality is a core principle of the European Union (EU), therefore the EU will continue to work tirelessly to promote gender equality, empower women and reduce violence. In business, politics and society as a whole, we can only reach our full potential if we use all of our talent and diversity. Women still face too many hurdles and barriers. In Europe and beyond, women continue to be targets of gender-based violence, stereotyping and hate speech.
Globally, the EU’s new main financial instrument to support our external action and international partnerships–the Neighbourhood, Development and International Cooperation Instrument–is set at €79.46b (US$95.94b) in for the period 2021–2027.
In this new financial instrument, an 85 per cent target of actions promoting gender equality will ensure that gender is properly mainstreamed, and a percentage of these actions will have to have gender equality as their principal objective.
On the local level, the EU has worked to ensure gender mainstreaming is incorporated into our development cooperation, such as the recently launched Innovation Programme. We also launched the €4.5m Spotlight Initiative with the United Nations to eliminate violence against women and girls.
We have also been working consistently to support the work of civil society to ensure they have the resources and expertise necessary to be effective change advocates. In that regard, we have engaged with a number of organisations on social justice and gender projects and events. We also continue to engage in political dialogue and advocacy with government leaders.
The EU remains committed to empower women and girls—to stop the violence, to promote their socioeconomic well-being and their participation in decision-making. We will do this through our development funding, our policy and political dialogue and our global and local partnership networks.
Ambassador Serge Lavroff,
Embassy of the Republic of France
Ambassador Ute König
Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany
Ambassador Raphaël Varga van Kibéd,
Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands
Chargé d’Affaires Álvaro Fernández Baquerín,
Embassy of the Kingdom of Spain
Sanjin Soldatic,
Acting Head of Delegation of the European Union