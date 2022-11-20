World Cup predictions

Argentina to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
This would put the CR7 versus Messi debate to bed once and for all as the undisputed GOAT.
Lionel Messi has shaken off his Barca tabanca and is tearing up Ligue 1 with Paris Saint-Germain. Argentinian fans are on his side because he has delivered for his country on the international stage, that is the Copa America 2021.
Besides the boss himself, the squad has been re-engineered. Lionel Scaloni has put together a squad that would die for Messi to get his hands on that golden prize. It’s written in the stars, it’s inevitable for the extraordinary career of this little man.
All kicks aside, Martinez is solid and commanding between the sticks. At the back, ball-playing and tough-tackling centre-backs in Lisandro and Romero.
In the middle of the park, hardman Rodrigo De Paul screening the back four, Paredes and MacAllister pulling the strings from box to box, and Lautaro and Di Maria rattling the back of the net.
It’s not all about him anymore; it’s a team, it’s all for him.
I have a bold prediction. I don’t think Brazil will make it past their group; Switzerland always turn up with entertaining ties.
The dark horse for me is Uruguay. They’ve got Valverde, Nunez, Araujo, Bentancur and, well, Suarez is hungry as usual.
That’s the final right there—an all-South American final, Argentina versus Uruguay. The other country to look out for is Denmark, who I am betting to finish third.
Be honest, we all want Messi to win it more than Argentina!
Kendell Karan
Chaguanas