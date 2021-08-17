World Pan Day failure

Are we ever appreciative of our unique achievements? Seems not. This is prompted by the lack of anything on the occasion of World Pan Day as observed last week Wednesday.
The only musical invention in the 20th century, totally Trinidad and Tobago, sees not a note from Pan Trinbago, when we should expect worldwide acclaim.
Their deafening silence leads me to think they believe there is no money in it for them. They appear lacking in vision, totally void of ideas, apathetic and dull .
Leadership as well as followers should take blame for this failure, not seeking to ever suggest the pandemic is the cause of their inaction.
We lost an opportunity to sell our invention on the world stage. Pan is growing worldwide while we sit idly by and—maybe one day—are not acknowledged as the inventors.
Planning in recognition of the pan must start now lest we find one year later another lost chance. Totally reactive is the result of failure to effectively plan.
The declaration of Pan as the “National Instrument” by PM Patrick Manning gave it due status. It was brilliant on his part.
That in itself should see due observance of World Pan Day in our country. Imagine Jamaica on a World Reggae Day!
We have failed on this occasion, but must learn from it. Pan Trinbago should be aware of this, and not allow it happen again. We, too, as a nation, must insist on due observance even to monitoring.
Let’s hope to not regret again the next World Pan Day. As Stalin (Dr Leroy Calliste) would remind, “Play One” for pan, please!
Lennox Sirjuesingh
Chaguanas