AS the death toll staggers at over 3,000, it is worrying for all citizens that those in authority do not seem to have the pandemic under control in our twin-isle, whilst other states are finding ways to move through the pandemic and evoke ease amongst their nationals.
I have been comparing Trinidad and Tobago to Jamaica which has a population of 2.961 million as of 2020, and a vaccination rate of 19.5 per cent to Trinidad and Tobago which has a population of 1.399 million as of 2020 and a vaccination rate of 48.1 per cent.
On Saturday the new infections in Jamaica was 1,593 with a death rate of six, whereas Trinidad and Tobago’s figure was 485 with a death rate of 37, which is our largest figure to date.
Our death rate has surpassed Jamaica’s by over 550. We currently have the highest figure in new deaths per million than any country in the world. This has been the norm within the past weeks.
What is our Caribbean counterpart doing that we are not? Should our Government consider asking the Jamaican government for advice?
Are our citizens dying needlessly? These issues continue to plague our society.
Furthermore, does our Government have the requisite medication(s) and/or resources required to reduce these senseless Covid-19 deaths?
I have anxiously waited for the senior doctors at our public hospitals and/or the medical professionals at Mt Hope Medical Sciences Complex to raise this issue. They have been particularly silent on this perturbing event.
Should the Heritage and Stabilisation Fund be used to source medication, as well as other necessary items inclusive of, but not limited to, oxygen and ventilators?
Perhaps the San Fernando Waterfront project and other developmental projects should not be the Government’s priority at this time.
Additionally, we are now experiencing an increase in deaths amongst vaccinated persons. Can this increased death rate be attributed to any particular vaccine?
The public expects that the Government be honest in its dealings with the population, and that it accounts to the people for this distressing development.
It is incomprehensible that our citizens are experiencing so much loss. Many of our children have become orphans.
I too have mourned the deaths of numerous friends and family members lost to this pandemic.
Compounding the grief and sorrow is the rising cost of funeral expenses and the delays for a burial or cremation.
The daily media briefings evidently mean nothing, as our hapless leaders blame everything and everyone for what I believe is a total breakdown of our health care system.
Why are there so many young and inexperienced doctors attending to Covid-19 patients? Can this be one of the factors attributing to our unacceptably high death rate?
Where are our experienced and senior doctors? Can the Medical Association shed some light on this issue?
There is a dark cloud hanging over us which will not dissipate unless those in authority address these questions with compassion and integrity.