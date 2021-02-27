THE latest report on the Water and Sewerage Authority contains no revelations. Everyone has known for decades that WASA is corrupt and mismanaged. The only difference now is that economic exigencies are forcing the Government to adopt sound fiscal policies.

Hopefully, this will eventually result in WASA being privatised. This will have two good effects: (1) free up subsidy dollars for more important services, such as health; and (2) ensure a more efficient supply of water for more people.

Of course, the usual suspects will bring on their alarums about poor people going thirsty and rich people getting richer from buying shares in a private water company. These are the same people who claim to know history, but are completely unaware that the 1903 Water Riots were driven by wealthy people who didn’t want to pay higher rates for their 1,000-gallon plunge baths.

In his book Water for Sale, Frederik Segerfeldt writes: “For political reasons, the price of water is simply too low... in practice, we have a situation where supply is too low to reach the poor, with the effect that more than a billion poor people have to pay through the nose for poor-quality water, thereby risking disease and death.”

Segerfeldt further argues that a free market water supply will benefit the poor more than any other group. Not only does he cite evidence showing that the inefficiency of State-owned utilities in several countries lead to the poor paying more for water, but he also outlines how the natural monopoly problem can be solved by instituting rules about price and quality of water supply.

In T&T, the water supply for poor households can be guaranteed through two measures: first, removing the absurd Clause (31) from the Water Act, which makes it illegal to use rainwater or river water as a potable water supply; and, second, by subsiding water rates for poor people only. In any case, as Segerfeldt points out, “A public authority lacks incentives for reaching as many users as possible. A company operating on a commercial basis earns money for each new customer and therefore wants to reach as many users as possible.”

Would a private company be any worse than WASA in supplying water to citizens? The answer is obvious.

Kevin Baldeosingh

Freeport

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Vaccine equity at home, too

Vaccine equity at home, too

With the first batch of COVAX-supplied vaccines due to arrive in three weeks’ time, the Government must hasten to state clearly and publicly the selection criteria for the next group of 50,000 to 60,000 qualifying persons and those thereafter.

Reckoning is here

Reckoning is here

The chickens have come home to roost.

In 2015, with the permanent drop in energy revenues, the country was facing the most acute economic challenge in its history. There was the crying need for structural changes to save a floundering, antiquated, state-driven economy. We needed the most resourceful, creative and courageous administration ever. We got the exact opposite in the government led by Dr Keith Rowley.

Topic, topic, topic

Topic, topic, topic

When Trinidad and Tobago is boiling over with trouble and nonsense, as it is currently, my Freeport compère says to me “topic, topic, topic”.

So where to focus this week’s column? Should I comment further on the Tobago House of Assembly (Amendment) Bill, which seeks to break the six-six electoral deadlock in Tobago?

Black people and the social contract

Black people and the social contract

“No society can smash the social contract and be exempt from the consequences, and the consequences are chaos for everybody in the society.”

—James Baldwin, Conversations

There are two troubling aspects of slavery and colonialism that remain within our consciousness even though we claim slavery and colonialism are conditions of the past.

We will survive

We will survive

I cannot claim to have conducted any scientific survey by interviewing samples of the population the way political pollsters do, but I feel certain that if I did, I would find that as many as seven out of every ten adults believe “Trinidad and Tobago gone through”, in the broadest sense of that colloquial term.

The wounding of T&T

“The condition upon which God hath given liberty to man is eternal vigilance.”

—John Philpot Curran (1790)

As a nation, we are sliding into a place of great sadness. The economy’s growth engines are shutting down, and there is a collapse of law and order. Daily, it becomes more difficult to discern who has our national interests at heart from who are essentially bandits.