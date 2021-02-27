THE latest report on the Water and Sewerage Authority contains no revelations. Everyone has known for decades that WASA is corrupt and mismanaged. The only difference now is that economic exigencies are forcing the Government to adopt sound fiscal policies.
Hopefully, this will eventually result in WASA being privatised. This will have two good effects: (1) free up subsidy dollars for more important services, such as health; and (2) ensure a more efficient supply of water for more people.
Of course, the usual suspects will bring on their alarums about poor people going thirsty and rich people getting richer from buying shares in a private water company. These are the same people who claim to know history, but are completely unaware that the 1903 Water Riots were driven by wealthy people who didn’t want to pay higher rates for their 1,000-gallon plunge baths.
In his book Water for Sale, Frederik Segerfeldt writes: “For political reasons, the price of water is simply too low... in practice, we have a situation where supply is too low to reach the poor, with the effect that more than a billion poor people have to pay through the nose for poor-quality water, thereby risking disease and death.”
Segerfeldt further argues that a free market water supply will benefit the poor more than any other group. Not only does he cite evidence showing that the inefficiency of State-owned utilities in several countries lead to the poor paying more for water, but he also outlines how the natural monopoly problem can be solved by instituting rules about price and quality of water supply.
In T&T, the water supply for poor households can be guaranteed through two measures: first, removing the absurd Clause (31) from the Water Act, which makes it illegal to use rainwater or river water as a potable water supply; and, second, by subsiding water rates for poor people only. In any case, as Segerfeldt points out, “A public authority lacks incentives for reaching as many users as possible. A company operating on a commercial basis earns money for each new customer and therefore wants to reach as many users as possible.”
Would a private company be any worse than WASA in supplying water to citizens? The answer is obvious.
Kevin Baldeosingh
Freeport