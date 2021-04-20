Wrong again, Kamla

There is so much to be gleaned from the Opposition Leader’s backhanded tribute to recently deceased Minister Franklin Khan on Monday night.
It speaks not only to her character, but to that of the political party she leads as well. As the saying goes: “If you listen carefully enough, someone will tell you exactly the kind of person they are.”
The former prime minister opined: “It is sad that Mr Khan passed without his Prime Minister coming to his defence.” And though this, in the context of a wasteful motion of no confidence, may be factually true, the reality of the situation and their circumstances may be too tough even for the hides of the oldest of crocodiles to bear.
It does, however, present us with a teachable moment, and thankfully I am here to do just that.
Madam Opposition Leader, here are three truths that may yet be lost on you, but which speak volumes to the character and integrity of the current Prime Minister, Minister Franklin Khan and the rest of the Cabinet cohort.
First truth: Minister Khan did what he did not for the recognition and praise of his political leader, but out of a deep-seated need to serve the people of T&T. And though I’m certain there are numerous identifiable instances (both public and private) when Dr Rowley praised his contributions, it was never core to Minister Khan’s motivation in his quest to live up to the oaths he had been sworn to.
Second truth: Why should the Honourable Prime Minister deign to provide any semblance of credibility to your nuisance motions? Not only have your motions of no confidence lacked any compelling argument or purpose, they also lacked a majority when put to a vote.
Additionally, you have been a parliamentarian long enough to know that even had you by some miracle been able to secure a majority of votes, those motions are non-binding and would have had absolutely no effect on the appointments they challenged.
The PM alone has the authority to appoint or dismiss a Minister of Government. The motions were wasteful and ill-founded. Why waste any more time or effort on them than they deserve?
Three: Franklin Khan was a mature, respectful giant of a man. He was an educated professional with a solid track record in both public and private life. He dealt with his fair share of challenges and setbacks with poise and credibility. And he acted with grace and honour throughout.
Your feeble challenge of his performance as this country’s Minister of Energy and Energy Industries these past five years would have done nothing to shake either his confidence or his core system of beliefs. And when he rose in the Parliament on March 26, his clearly articulated rebuttal of your motion—delivered with a soft tone and his trademark smile—would have been felt no doubt, throughout your benches, and chastened even the most vociferous of opposition voices.
Unlike their counterparts on the other side, People’s National Movement parliamentarians and ministers do not require the benefit of their leader’s express approval in order to perform their duties in accordance with their oaths.
They do not need to be coddled and shielded like children, from every challenge or reproach. And they are certainly experienced enough to know better than to expend any more effort or bother than an impotent waste of the Parliament’s time deserves.
Rest in peace, Minister Khan. You have led the line well and you have served throughout with integrity and purpose. One can only hope your example of service will be held up as a lesson to all members of Parliament, present and future, regardless of which side of the aisle they may occupy.
G Elias
Cascade