In a general immunological nutshell, the idea behind herd immunity is to have enough of the population protected against an infection that the chance of someone not being protected contracting the disease can be largely ignored.
Whether through misinformation or too much information to fully understand, an employer, apparently with the ability to source vaccines where the Government can’t, has decided to do the exact opposite of herd immunity: separate vaccinated folks from unvaccinated ones.
This sends the message that the employer either thinks the vaccines don’t work as intended, they understand nothing of herd immunity, or they don’t care what the reasons—medical or otherwise—are for a person to not take a vaccine.
That action simply drives home vaccine hesitancy. It also opens the door to legal action, as “must take vaccines as mandated by the employer” has never been a stipulation on any contract I’ve signed, and I’m sure that applies to the rest of the population.
It’s discrimination, and it’s unnecessary discrimination, as herd immunity neither requires everybody to be vaccinated to work, nor does it apply to individual buildings, but rather to entire populations.
I know information is readily available on the Internet, but there are some things you simply don’t learn about a subject by watching a YouTube video or reading a five-minute article on the subject.
Please, employers, before you go and try to force people to take vaccines, or punish them for not, please seek advice from those who are so qualified to give advice, like an immunologist, a virologist or even a public health official.
You may just discover what you think you know you actually don’t know.
Shabba De Leon
Arima