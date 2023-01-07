Wrong choice...not one still in the bowels of the PNM

This will be the first in my unending slew of epistles against the appointment of Christine Kangaloo as President of the Republic. At the very mention of her name, it is already difficult to ascribe “Excellency” to her since I have seen nothing of the kind coming from her in all of her political life.
It is also not good enough to say that because Arthur NR Robinson was elected as President, way back then, we can still claim that model, because the nation had its fill of the PNM bile on this issue and learned a valuable lesson, when even Robinson turned on the people who elected him by refusing to install defeated candidates of the UNC.
I also do not subscribe to the argument that it is a lateral move, as she has acted in the post some seven times before. Colm Imbert has acted in the post of Prime Minister—does that qualify him for imbuing confidence in anyone to stand behind him for PM? It convinces me that he is not even Prime Minister material, far less as a wicked Minister of Finance.
This is about appointing someone to the most exalted post of the nation: Kangaloo must be above the cut and thrust of politics, which she seems consumed by. She will be above public prosecution and will not be taxed: she will be the Queen (gender bias aside). She cannot stand the Opposition members, especially Wade Mark, Anil Roberts and David Nakhid. They are doing their job and she has a ruler and stop watch waiting for them. She is forever throwing them out, interrupting them: they can’t speak... everything offends her. They speak for us too, Madam wannabe president. But she gives free reign to the PNM.
What is her track record of public service? A defeated candidate for the PNM Pointe-a-Pierre seat. You did not win the confidence of the people because of your failed political rhetoric of how well Indians could fit in with the PNM.
I don’t care how much of a lawyer you are. How much pro bono work have you done? What causes, charity, public service have you championed? What homeless shelter for animals, what societal ills have you stood against, what is your view on healthcare for the handicapped and the misuse of the Children’s Life Fund? What do you say when amputees appear on TV every night to say that their welfare cheques were cut, because they got a hamper? Can you do like President Paula-Mae Weekes and criticise the Government in her annual speeches?
This appointment has sickened my new year. Indeed, I would take back President Weekes, if only because she has taken the criticism of her office in stride.
The fact is that you are still in the bowels of the PNM directly and indirectly. You are wedded in every sense of the word, and it was by no mistake that you were given the revocation of Jwala Rambarran’s appointment to sign off on.
What is this fixation with appointing you? Are there no more Noor Hassanalis? Even Max Richards? What do they have against Gary Griffith? Is it because he will give the Government hell to do better by the people, instead of listening to nancy stories at the constitutional updates?
The people are fed up of the Government making the worst choices on their behalf and coming to ram it down afterwards.
Linda Capildeo
St James