Wrong choice...not one still in the bowels of the PNM

Straight out of the gates, on January 2, 2023, the news hit like a bucket of cold water. As though we did not know enough about the new year’s challenges, the IMF’s managing ­director, Kristalina Georgieva, predicted, “2023 will be ‘tougher’ than last year... We expect one-third of the world economy to be in recession. Even for countries that are not in recession, it would feel like a recession for hundreds of millions of people”.