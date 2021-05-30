Wrong people leading response to pandemic

While the world grapples with the Covid-19 pandemic many new lessons are being learned every day by nations all over the globe. For example, Brazil and the US have learned that having a leader who does not believe that the virus is a serious threat to life certainly doesn’t augur well for the population. Fortunately, the US was able to rectify that problem just in time and save a number of lives. However, Brazil continues to have a leadership problem and charting the way forward in dealing with the pandemic. Even new variants have been able to rear their ugly heads in that country.
Here, in our small twin island state of Trinidad and Tobago, we too are grappling with issues which show clearly that the wrong people have been leading the charge in dealing with Covid-19.
There have been many issues which have surfaced as a result of decisions taken by our leaders. And the question must be asked, “Should the response to a pandemic here in T&T be led by politicians or should the experts in the medical field call the shots?”
For example, we will never know if the August 2020 general election was so manipulated to win votes so that one party could have the edge over the other. It is said that soon after there was a spike in Covid-19 cases.
We may never know if the candlelight vigils for our fallen sister which as they say was manipulated by a certain party to show up the inefficiencies and ineffectiveness of the Government caused a spike in Covid-19 cases.
And we may never know if a call to visit Tobago which caused 50,000 people to flock there on a weekend and soon after Covid-19 cases started to hit triple numbers daily.
It is clear that the wrong people are calling the shots in this fight.
It should have been the medical experts and people in the “science’’ making the decisions to curb activities, lockdown, call for curfew and SoE. Maybe, we may have been spared these restrictions if the right decisions were taken at the right time and there was no political interference. Of course the legislation is needed in some instances and this is where the politicians will come in but only after the “experts’’ make their informed recommendations.
Maybe, if this was how it was dealt with in the first place we would not have remarks about who is singing for his supper, which party one is affiliated to and delays in obtaining vaccines and mistrust by the population in taking the vaccine would have been eliminated from the equation. Response would have been quicker and actions would have been more positive. The population would not have been made to suffer to this extent.
WKS Hosein
Chaguanas