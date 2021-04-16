Another nail in the coffin for the yacht and marine services industry.
Cruisers currently in Trinidad have informed the Yacht Services Association of Trinidad and Tobago (YSATT) that they were told by Immigration that they will not be granted further extensions on their visas and that they have two weeks to leave the country. Another nail in the coffin for the Yacht Services Industry!
We have had a meeting with officials at the Immigration office who have expressed that they have to follow the law in this matter and only if given a directive from the Ministry of National Security will they be able to do otherwise.
This industry is sinking very quickly with every passing day and to date no word from the Minister of National Security. In a news conference about two months ago Minister Stuart Young said he would have met with us; we are still awaiting that meeting.
Meanwhile, all the other Caribbean islands have been allowing cruisers in their waters and have made services and stay very safe, easy, convenient, inviting and enjoyable for them. And as to date no reported cases of Covid-19 from the yachting community there.
The Prime Minister said in “Conversations with the Prime Minister” that they are considering the yacht services industry while they are monitoring Covid-19 numbers. Covid-19 numbers which are rising due to local community spread.
We have reiterated the fact that quarantining on a boat is safe and has been done for centuries in the past when diseases were prevalent.
Cruisers here are in a dilemma as they are afraid of leaving their boats, indeed their homes, here and not be able to return to them as has been the case for many who are waiting for exemptions for which they applied for in the Ministry of National Security since last year. They have expressed they will leave after the hurricane season as by then they should have their boats ready to sail.
The vessels are not seaworthy due to long delays in getting spare parts from abroad as there are no regular flights bringing in spares.
All our letters which we have written every month along with emails sent to his secretary have been ignored.
The hurricane season starts in May which means if cruisers were to leave in two weeks they would be in the midst of the season. In the beginning they came to Trinidad particularly because Trinidad is a safe haven for them in the hurricane season.
Are we just going to throw them out into the storms?
These remaining cruisers are spending their US dollars here, creating employment and helping our forex woes. Yet the Government wants to throw them out. Just to note, Minister Young is helping Venezuelans here to register to get jobs while the skilled workers in the yacht services industry are being stifled and left to starve.
The ball is in the hands of Minister Young and it seems as though the cries from the people in the industry are falling on deaf ears.
Our once thriving yacht services industry has now become a ghost town to foreign yachts as well as to local offshore oil support vessels. All so unnecessary, but for a little thought and planning.
YSATT has written to Minister Young appealing to him to grant further extensions until the hurricane season is over. We are still awaiting his response.
Yacht Services Association of T&T
via e-mail