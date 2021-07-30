Yacoob Ali, as a pharmacist, was a close friend of my late brother, Clyde, also a pharmacist—and that’s how I remember meeting him for the first time.
A gentle person, with a welcoming smile, Yacoob Ali rose to serve his community with devotion and sincerity.
Today, I share the sorrow of his loss with thousands of our citizens and, in this moment of sadness, extend my deepest sympathy to his family.
As the president of Anjuman Sunnat-ul-Jamaat Association (ASJA), his leadership was unambiguous in its adherence to Islamic teachings and in fostering harmony among our peoples.
I remember vividly the opening of the museum at the Charlieville Islamic Compound, to which he graciously invited me.
That museum is a mark of his immortality, which must be accorded to him for his endless service to the Muslim community.
Haji Yacoob Ali will be remembered for his steadfast commitment to a united country, and his advocacy for human justice in our society.
In this, he was an extraordinary, reliable leader, and earned the trust of other leaders, as he did pioneer work in the field of education.
It was my privilege in my public duties to work with him, a memory that will not be erased. I pray that Almighty Allah swt grant him eternal rest in Barzakh and elevate him on the day of judgment in the highest of the heavens of Jannat ul Firdous.
Winston Dookeran
