57 years of devastation

It was exciting. It was inspiring. It was promising, and we the people were hoping that when “massa day done”, we would finally be free of British rule. This freedom was thought to be our autonomy and we would govern ourselves.
We never expected that the party formed by Dr Eric Williams, the liberator, would be in power for so long. It was all constructed with democracy in mind, in which the people would have a voice via their representatives.
But that didn’t pan out as we expected. Instead of a place of peace, harmony and tolerance for all, and a place for every race regardless of colour or creed, Trinidad and Tobago became a place far, far from utopia. In fact, we discovered that we are living a life like in hell.
One political party has governed us for 47 of the 57 years we have been independent. While crime and corruption didn’t happen overnight, it gradually increased under their watch.