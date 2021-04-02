Yes Chalkdust, there is more in the mortar besides the pestle

I could not agree more with noted scholar, historian and veteran calypsonian, Dr Hollis “Chalkdust” Liverpool, who recently penned the article “Something more in the mortar beside the pestle” (Express, March 26, 2021).
My former history teacher was referring to the public diplomatic spat between our Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and Indian High Commissioner, His Excellency, Mr Arun Kumar Sahu.
Dr Liverpool felt that, even if the Indian Prime Minister “forgot” to include Trinidad and Tobago in the 72-plus nations that were listed for “early dispatch” of the Indian produced Covid-19 vaccine (AstraZeneca), it remained “the High Commissioner’s duty to remind” the Indian Prime Minister, Mr Narendra Modi, if only because T&T “has ties that are indeed the strongest in the entire Caribbean”.
So, presumably, the Indian High Commissioner ought to have made every diplomatic effort to put us on the list.
From Chalkie’s argument, it appears our Prime Minister was right to rebuke the Indian High Commissioner for his apparent dereliction of his diplomatic duty.
On December 9, 2020, 64 foreign envoys in India were taken on a special flight from New Delhi to Hyderabad to visit two major biotech companies— Bharat Biotech and Biological E —producers of the vaccine.
The trip was paid for and organised by India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).
It is my understanding that the Trinidad and Tobago High Commissioner was part of that delegation which included diplomatic representatives from Suriname, Guyana and the recently established Jamaica missions.
During the visit, Dr Krishna Ella, chairman and managing director of Bharat International Ltd, made a presentation to the foreign Heads of Missions where he said, inter alia, that 33 per cent of global vaccines are produced in the Genome Valley in Hyderabad.
He also spoke of PM Modi’s vision of making vaccines available for all humanity.
On that very day, the Indian MEA also issued a press note with respect to the tour which read in part, “the participants were briefed on India’s indigenous efforts to develop Covid-19 vaccines, including ongoing clinical trials, India’s R & D facilities, manufacturing capacity etc, in the fields of pharmaceuticals, including vaccine production” and concluded with, “India is committed to partnering with all interested countries in vaccine-related efforts, in the service of humanity.”
But even before December 9, 2020, PM Modi, in his independence speech on August 15, 2020 was already serving notice to the world that India was ready to mass produce the vaccine.
So no wonder, by mid-January, 2021, 92 countries had already approached India to access the vaccines either through donations, purchases or both.
Dominica and Barbados with no envoys in New Delhi were already on the list which also included, from the Caribbean region, Jamaica, Guyana and Suriname as well as Cuba and Santo Domingo.
Here in T&T on March 19, 2021, during a relaxed and informal “conversation” with our PM, and after certain Caricom countries had already received vaccine donations from India, the following was revealed via a message from our High Commissioner in New Delhi: “Mr Prime Minister, to fortify your revelations of last night…our T&T High Commission in Delhi has reviewed and confirms that they received no communication from the Indian MEA on any vaccine allocation to Trinidad and Tobago or other Caribbean states. There appears to be exclusive reliance on the Indian High Commissioners in our region.”
Perhaps before publicly rebuking the Indian High Commissioner, our PM should have requested ALL OUTGOING communications (if any), including any note verbale, from our mission to the Indian MEA and/or the Covid co-ordinator relating to the Covid-19 vaccine and the Indian responses.
Further, our PM should have spoken to his Barbadian counterpart and enquired as to what proactive role Ms Mia Motley played as the then Chair of Caricom in sourcing 475,000 vaccines for Caricom from India.
These initiatives might have avoided the diplomatic gaffe that misguidedly involved the Indian High Commissioner.
It appears as if Dr Liverpool is implying that, in spite of the unprecedented and costly efforts of the Indian MEA to sensitise and mobilise its foreign diplomats in India on India’s vaccine capabilities, the Indian diplomats overseas must not only further take on these responsibilities, but it must be their “duty” to do so while the country’s mission in India appears paralysed.
But a certain proverb comes to mind: “You can lead a horse to water but you can’t make him drink”.
Dave C Persad
Former T&T High
Commissioner to India