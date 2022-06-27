Attorney Roberta Clarke, head of the Coalition Against Domestic Violence, recently asserted that “domestic violence is the most perpetrated crime in this country”.

That is to say, domestic violence is the more prevalent than every other kind of crime in Trinidad and Tobago, from murder to burglary to littering.

Ms Clarke made this claim despite admitting that “the majority of cases go unreported”.

Nonetheless, she is probably correct. After all, the feminist lobby has succeeded in making “psychological abuse” and “verbal abuse” crimes under the domestic violence legislation. So that such criminal activity is now the main type of law-breaking is hardly cause for astonishment.

