In every instance of apparent disaster, there is always opportunity for redemption, growth, development and, ultimately, social change.

The credibility of this thesis is aptly demonstrated by the State’s intervention in the incredibly sad state of existence of the family of Gangaram Ramcharan, his wife Kissoondai Jagessar and their nine children ranging in age from three to 21 years.

While not wishing to focus too much on the plight of the family, I am moved to emphasise and express my personal pleasure to see unfolding a “whole of government” approach to this intervention.

The Minister of Social Development and Family Services and officials of her ministry have been at the heart of the State’s response, and have aptly demonstrated the collective approach necessary to make a significant difference in the lives of people adversely affected by socio-economic conditions.

The intervention has so far engaged the relevant services of the following ministries/agencies which have the mandate and resources to ensure an impactful result on the existing situation: Ministry of the Attorney General, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Health, Land Settlement Agency, Namdevco and the National Family Services Division.

Opposition Members of Parliament have also been moved to provide support to the family.

The Government, on assuming office in 2016, had officially promised to adopt a “whole of government” approach to governance and service delivery but, in my observation, has never truly demonstrated loyalty to this philosophy.

It is principally for this reason that this particular case has specifically highlighted the dire need for identifying other families in similar situations, and the State staying true to its stated philosophy.

Keith Renaud

Point Fortin

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Break gangs now

Break gangs now

With borders opening tomorrow and additional sectors of the economy scheduled to reopen from Monday, the police must move swiftly to disrupt the current wave of gang violence. Nine killings in one day, as recorded on Wednesday, is a very scary situation.

Bring back the old-time waste disposal

Bring back the old-time waste disposal

Trinidad and Tobago has evolved into a consumer society, where items that are no longer useful are discarded in the garbage. Not long ago, before the advent of our municipal garbage collection system, Trinbagonians would separate their trash and treat each type differently.

All of society must invest in our young people

All of society must invest in our young people

World Youth Skills Day 2021 celebrates the resilience and creativity of young people throughout the Covid-19 crisis, and promotes the importance of youth skills development and innovation in a post-pandemic world.

Hunger in a world of plenty

Hunger in a world of plenty

At the end of April this year, China passed a food waste prevention law that now prohibits competitive eating and the making of binge-eating videos; people caught performing either of these two acts face hefty fines.

What about T&T’s teens?

Do we have any idea when teenagers in Trinidad and Tobago will access a suitable Covid-19 vaccine? I see that Canada has approved the Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 to 15.

What are our plans here? I imagine that this will impact on school reopening as well. Parents are anxious.

Workers have the right to refuse vaccine

I believe all business owners have the right to insist their employees be vaccinated. I will also be exercising my right to boycott all businesses that institute such a policy.

The issue is not so straightforward with workers, however.

Employees have the right to refuse to be vaccinated and seek other work or, should they fall ill because of the vaccine, sue their employer.