Yes we can, if we try

The murder toll now stands at 284 (Sunday) and climbing.
Last year at this time–statistics taken from the Daily Express–murders were at 190.
I can be corrected here but there was a curfew in effect around this time last year, yes?
Murders are overshadowing abuse of various kinds, across various households and the fact is that each of us must play our part and we all must do something different.
Though I know and understand how cliques work, it is still difficult to witness the cliquish tendencies being condoned on all levels while our current social challenges are not properly addressed.
It is hypocritical, quite frankly, for one group to blame another group (in any sphere) while all have played a part – hence we are where we are as a nation.
There was talk of the “great reset” because of Covid-19 but we all carried on the same – what changed?
Some of the sustainable development goals that many countries should have been striving for were: reduced inequality, poverty, alleviating hunger, quality education, good health and well-being, clean water and sanitation, affordable and clean energy, decent work and economic growth, peace, justice and strong institutions, climate action and more.
Though I did not list all 17 of the sustainable development goals above, I wanted to highlight the fact that inequality reigns still, many people are hungry and these numbers are growing daily, many are getting left behind with the current approach to education—as if these are normal times, good health and well being are relied on by the pure grace and mercy of GOD—by many now; we might have progress with clean water in this country but sanitation needs a lot of work as demonstrated in several communities, affordable and clean energy still something to work on, decent work and economic growth–though I understand the times we are living in.
Many are applying for jobs that are not being filled or there are high turnovers or where you must know someone to get through, peace, justice and strong institutions seems like myths that we are trying to prove exist–and we do so by having something rather than nothing while each day those institutions are eroded by the lackadaisical and unjust behaviours by those holding the reins, and, well, climate action seems not to be of interest–though it requires governmental, organisation and individual effort and is the responsibility of each of us.
So, instead of blaming each other and side-lining and belittling those who may have solutions, for God’s sake, let’s work together and understand that there are many suffering.
Let’s respect, show care and love each other and stop opposing for just opposing sake–and I direct this to everyone in our nation. Please?
We, as a people, as a nation can do much better and we can be an example for many to follow—not in partying but genuinely addressing some of those serious goals above that we are not doing well with.
We can’t wait till next week, we need to start now and all of us can do it and help each other.
The big question that we all need to ask is what is the priority now? If we can answer this as one people, one nation, we will all go a long way
God bless you and yes, we can all do it!!
Lystra Wallace