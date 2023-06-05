When it comes to our nation’s children, it seems that we are not getting the message to those in whose court the great responsibility lies in nurturing, training, and preparing them to face the outer world.
I would like to gently remind us, the parents, that which I call a mega responsibility lies with us. It all begins in the home, where the journey starts. Everything else is simply to enforce and strengthen what was laid as a foundation by the parents. I would like to encourage us all as parents not to quit but take up the challenge of properly parenting those under our care. I am well aware that at times it can be very tough having to face the challenges out there on a daily basis and then fulfil your role as a parent. At times, you may wonder if you are doing enough. The best of us may ask the question when we see certain things manifesting itself within our children “where did that come from” we may ask.
Allow me to give you a little word of advice. As a parent, you are responsible for providing for your children, but I have found that spending time with them is very, very vital. This may sound quite ordinary, but your physical presence, attention given to them, embracing, compliments, and attendance at their functions, as parents, go a long way. Children want more than just a bag of goodies every day; they feel love, comforted and appreciated by your presence. They must know that you love and care for them not just by giving them gifts but also through human emotion of a positive nature shared with them.
While I am thankful for all those parents who are doing an excellent job of parenting, one of the root causes of the negatives in our society today is that some of us have dropped the ball. But more importantly, the game is not over; we can make a comeback and turn things around working together. As a friend of mine would say, the game is only over when the referee blows the final whistle. It is not too late to point the next generation in the right direction. I believe it should be the dream and desire of us all so we can leave a legacy for others to follow. Parents, yes, we can. The ball is in our court to train those coming after us to be good citizens. It begins at home; let us not forget this: the onus is on you. Let us do it together, and may God bless our land.