I would like to begin by congratulating the Government, private business associations and all volunteers on the vaccination efforts done thus far.
It is a giant step in the right direction towards returning to some state of normalcy. Please continue your efforts, and let’s work together to triumph over this pandemic.
One cannot help but notice that even though all these entities are working feverishly to gain herd immunity and gain control over this pandemic, a significant number of people are refusing to take the vaccine, under the claims of personal choice.
I would like to ask the Government: when has “personal choice” ever trumped one’s personal rights?
I speak of the basic human right for one to seek employment and provide for themselves and their families.
Due to restrictions based on the pandemic, we still have a huge number of businesses closed, mainly retail and bars, and we have a significant number operating at half capacity.
This is causing a serious lack of jobs and lack of cash flow within the economy.
If you take stock, the lines for food hampers are endless and people on the street are not begging for handouts—just jobs. The longer these businesses stay closed due to the lockdowns, the worse it will get.
Stating problems without solutions is just stating complaints, of which we have had enough.
I would like to suggest that the Government open all sectors of the economy! Let the onus be on the operators to ensure all persons entering the establishments are vaccinated.
There can be random checks done by the police, army, Fire Service, Ministry of Health, or even create vaccine police. If a patron fails to provide a vaccination card, the business would be liable to pay a fine and the person also quarantined.
This is not the time to be looking for votes or popularity. This is the time to do what is right for the country.
Please do not let the private sector be the bad guys by putting measures in place for mandatory vaccinations, and then let us be at the mercy of the unions and Industrial Court!
Gordon Dalgliesh
Diego Martin