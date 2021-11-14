You can lead a horse to water...

It is my considered view that there is little more the Government can do to get people to understand that the war against Covid-19 can only be fought with the use of vaccines.

The Government has done its duty in getting several types of vaccines and making them available at multiple sites. This cannot be in dispute. The daily double-digit deaths and the over 500 new cases over the last few days cannot be attributed to the health workers nor the Government. All over the place people are ignoring the protocols, not wearing masks, congregating and ignoring social protocols. The police just drive by. Such is the intransigence.

The deaths are mostly among the unvaccinated. It is disturbing that over 50 per cent of our citizens are not adhering to the scientific data and research adopted by the most developed countries in their fight against Covid-19.

It is said that a person by his own choices is his own enemy or his own friend. The environment to give each citizen an equal chance to beat death and/or major illness is at their doors. The Government cannot open the door except by mandatory vaccination. Unfortunately people still think that Covid will pass them by. Unfortunately they are wrong.

If you get sick with Covid don’t blame others. Blame yourself for procrastination without a real scientific reason. And if you choose not be vaccinated then God forbid you get Covid to really appreciate the self-imposed danger you have inflicted on yourself your family and others.

Surujrattan Rambachan

Former MP

Odd SoE decision

Given the Prime Minister’s statement that he had no intention of seeking an extension of the state of emergency when it came to a natural end at month-end, we, too, are taken aback by his decision to end the SoE on Wednesday, 12 days ahead if its scheduled end.

The things we take for granted

ABBA’s final song, on their new album Voyage, is a masterpiece of music and lyrics, which future generations will laud for its absolute brilliance.

Freedom means different things to different people.

In 2020 and 2021, a contagious virus caused many freedoms in the world to be suspended or taken away.

You can lead a horse to water...

Who will fix our roads, bridges?

There are countless road and bridge problems in Trinidad. These problems did not start yesterday or last month but in many cases ten or more years ago.

What do the authorities do? Ignore the problem when it is in early state of repair, let the problem get worse and worse, if it is a landslip beside a road put a bamboo railing, if it’s a pot hole blame WASA or the heavy trucks, or just leave the problem for some miracle to happen or a serious accident? If the residents agitate by burning tyres call them unpatriotic but still do nothing.

T&T has gained nothing from Train 1

The Prime Minister says the expenditure of some $224 million (US$33 million ) on the maintenance of Atlantic Train 1 was “manageable”. These unimaginable sums of money are so liberally bandied about while so much public works languish for lack of funding.

Bias against the unvaxxed won’t help

A war is currently raging in our country and it seems to be getting worse. We are dealing with a pandemic and now vaccine segregation.

We are dealing with vaccinated persons wanting and wishing the worse for unvaccinated people. Subtle and no so subtle comments are being made online, in schools and at work places about those who are not vaccinated as if they are lepers.