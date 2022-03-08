It would seem that unless reminders are sent concerning the state of our “potholed” roads, nothing gets done.

Once again, I’m appealing to the “authority”, whoever that may be, to please attend to the potholes in Port of Spain and environs. Not that there are no other bad roads elsewhere, but the city is where there is most traffic.

On White Street in Woodbrook, just by The Little Carib Theatre, there are three potholes that I can only describe as “signature” potholes, recognised and accepted now as our “standard”. They seem to have the same shape and size. To the relevant authority, you not shame?

W Dopson

Woodbrook

